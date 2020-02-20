Kate Bock Snuggles With Her Dog In Animal-Print Bikini On Instagram

Kate Bock channeled some summer vibes in her latest post on Instagram on Thursday afternoon. In a new photo on her feed, the babe rocked an animal-print bikini that left little to the imagination as she lounged on the beach with her dog in her lap.

The photo showed Kate sitting on the beach at the edge of a lounge chair, which was covered in a white towel. Behind her, more chairs could be seen, as well as umbrellas and condos in the distance. Kate did not disclose where the image was taken.

It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day with few clouds in the blue sky as the sun shined down on Kate and bounced off her radiant skin. She looked better than ever in her swimwear look, which did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

Kate’s bikini look featured a leopard-print, demi-cut bra that just barely contained her busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out at the center. Her flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a matching thong, which was barely visible from the sideways angle. It appeared to be cut in a U-shape, so the front sat low on her waist to further show off her abs. Meanwhile, the sides came up high on her hips to emphasize her hourglass figure. Kate’s long, lean legs and pert derriere were exposed in the tiny bottom.

Kate accessorized the look with a pair of square-shaped, black sunglasses, a long, light-colored necklace, and a watch or bangle on her wrist. She appeared to be mostly makeup-free for the shot, though Kate hardly needed any with her natural beauty. Her long, blond hair was pushed to one side and fell over her shoulder in luscious waves.

Kate leaned one arm back on the chair as she wrapped the other around her furry friend. She stretched her legs out in front of her and pointed her toes, which further elongated the model’s pins. Kate looked down at her pup as the wind blew through her hair.

The post garnered more than 5,220 likes and just over 40 comments in one hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of Kate’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Not one single flaw in her,” one fan said with pink hearts.

“Kate you look stunningly beautiful as always,” another user added.

Kate always knows how to drive her fans wild. In a post earlier this month, she flashed her beautiful smile in a selfie that garnered more than 16,000 likes.