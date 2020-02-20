Friday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Zoe Stuns Thomas With Her Condition To Marry Him

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, February 21 reveal that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will shock Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), per She Knows Soaps. The designer proposed to the lovely Forrester Creations’ model but she won’t give him the answer that he’s expecting.

While others may regard a proposal as an intimate affair, Thomas made sure to invite his whole family to the Forrester mansion when he proposed to Zoe. The designer made a grand speech and told his family about the woman in his life. The Bold and the Beautiful fans will remember that he recently made a similar speech at Zoe’s surprise birthday party and told everyone about the impact that she had on his life. Thomas then asked Zoe to spend the rest of his life with him by agreeing to be his wife.

The soap opera spoilers indicate that Zoe will stun the designer when she doesn’t just fall into his arms and say “yes.” It seems as if the model will remember a recent conversation that she had with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Liam had tried to convince Zoe that Thomas was still not over Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Although Zoe argued that he had moved on with her, it seems as if Liam had planted a seed of doubt.

The Bold and the Beautifulspoilers tease that instead of agreeing to be Thomas’ wife, Zoe will make a request. It seems as if Zoe will only agree to spend the rest of her lie with the designer if he can fulfill a certain condition.

Of course, it will be interesting to see Thomas’ reaction to Zoe’s condition. The Bold and the Beautiful fans know that he doesn’t even really want to marry her. The proposal is part of Thomas’ ruse to get a reaction from Hope and Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). He is hoping that the proposal will push Douglas over the edge and leave Hope desperate. Zoe’s answer may have him surprised at her state of mind.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Douglas will be very upset when he witnesses his father proposing to Zoe. The little boy fears that Zoe will replace Hope and that she will be his new mommy. Douglas will take center stage when he lets everyone know how he feels about his father’s plans.

As for Thomas, he will praise himself as Douglas reacts just as he thought he would. He knows that Hope will do anything for his son, even give up her own happiness.