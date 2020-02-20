Larsa Pippen Showcases Hourglass Figure In Curve-Hugging Denim Bodysuit: ‘Hi Bae’

Larsa Pippen delighted her Instagram fans earlier today by sharing a photo of herself clad in a tight denim bodysuit. Since she first got Instagram, Kim Kardashian’s BFF has been sharing a number of photos in some seriously sexy outfits that are part of partnerships with online retailers like Fashion Nova, Oh Polly, and many other stores. In the latest update that was added to her feed, Pippen rocked an ensemble from Pretty Little Thing.

In the bright new photo, the mother of four appeared on a patio in her backyard, starting straight into the camera with a seriously look on her face. The Chicago native looked beautiful, wearing her long, highlighted tresses down and curled in addition to a flawless application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, eyeshadow, highlighter, and blush.

Pippen showed off her hourglass figure in a tight fitting denim bodysuit that was incredibly fashionable. The sexy outfit featured pockets on her chest as well as a gold zipper running down the middle of the ensemble. The outfit cinched in the middle, showing off the 45-year-old’s trim waist as well as her curvy hips. To complete the sexy but casual piece, the brunette bombshell wore a pair of nude pumps. The post has not even been live on her page for an hour but it’s already attracting the attention of many fans.

In addition to over 80 comments, the photo has also raked in an impressive amount of likes with over 5,000 and that number only continues to grow. Some social media users took to the photo to let Pippen know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her chic outfit. A few more simply dropped a line to let the beauty know that they are big fans and by the end of the day, the post will surely be flooded with plenty more praise.

“Pretty woman walking down street pretty,” one fan gushed, adding a series of flame emoji.

“Truly a killer pose my friend,” a second fan added.

“So gorgeous girl. That outfit is on fleek,” another Instagrammer raved in addition to a single heart-eye emoji.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that the reality star stunned in another hot and fashion-forward look, that time in a paparazzi shot. During the twilight outing, the model rocked an oversize forest green shirt and a tiny black skirt paired with some hot, black over-the-knee boots. In the caption of the image she did not credit any clothing retailer but instead added a quote about life.