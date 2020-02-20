Cuban Stunner Claudia Sampedro Sizzles In Minuscule Animal-Print Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Claudia Sampedro heated up her Instagram page with her most recent post earlier this week, and her 1.1 million fans are in complete awe of her hotness.

The Cuban bombshell posted a series of sweltering snapshots to the popular social media app that focused on her bikini-clad body and tan.

Sampedro was seated on a towel in a grassy location as she held the camera to the side of her body to capture the selfies. The model appeared to be soaking up the sun in a backyard that featured a goal in the background. In all three photos, Sampedro sat with her legs spread open to the sides, striking a racy pose. Sampedro did not add a geotag or indicate her location in the caption.

The 30-year-old model and influencer — who is known for her uncanny resemblance to Kim Kardashian, as Cosmopolitan previously noted — wore a mismatched two-piece bathing suit.

On her upper body, Sampedro had on suit that boasted a leopard print in varying shades of beige, brown and orange. The top featured a classic cut with tiny triangles that barely contained her chest, leaving quite a bit of her underboob on display.

Sampedro teamed her top with a pair of black string bottoms that tied on her sides. Its side strings sat high on her frame, showcasing her strong hips and contrasting them with her itty bitty waist. Like the top, the bottoms boasted minuscule covered, particularly on the back. The thong bottom helped accentuate Sampedro’s famous booty.

Sampedro did not share where her swimsuit was from or what styled it was.

While the first two shots also framed her body, the third captured a bit of her face. From this shot, the viewer could see that Sampedro had on a nude straw hat, which she touched slightly for the selfie. This photo also showed that the model opted to wear no makeup as she enjoyed the sun.

Unsurprisingly, Sampedro’s fans loved the post. Since being published, the photos attracted more than 32,400 likes and upwards of 460 comments. Users of the social media app flocked to the comments section to praise the Caribbean native’s beauty to share their admiration for her, praising her beauty and physique.

“MILF ALERT,” one user raved, including revolving lights and hot face emoji to the comment.

“Body goals,” said another one, trailing the message with a cat with heart eyes.

“*puts bread down*” a third user said.

“Crying at the gym rn,” another fan added.