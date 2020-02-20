Polish Model Veronica Bielik Sizzles In Plunging White Top & Black Mini Skirt

The model looked incredible in her latest Instagram post.

On Thursday, Polish model Veronica Bielik shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 2.6 million Instagram followers.

The photos show the stunner standing in a white-walled room. She sported a low-cut, long-sleeved white top that was tucked into a black mini skirt from the clothing company Revolve. The feminine ensemble put her incredible curves on display, much to the delight of her audience. Veronica also sported sheer tights and a pair of thigh-high socks. She kept the look relatively simple and accessorized with only a silver bracelet.

In the first image, the 26-year-old is seen leaning against a metal desk. She stabilized herself by placing her hands on the furniture. The model tilted her head downward and gazed flirtatiously into the camera. She altered her position for the following photo by sitting straighter and lifting up her chin.

The blond bombshell styled her honey-colored hair in voluminous waves, giving her additional glamour. She enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup, which featured glowing highlighter, peach blush, and winged eyeliner.

In the caption, the social media sensation mused if, at any point, two people have simultaneously thought “of [each] other.” She then proceeded to implore her fan to let her know which of the two photos did they prefer. Veronica also provided additional advertisement for Revolve.

Fans seemed to love the post as it soon racked up more than 54,000 likes. Quite a few of her followers also flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Always so beautiful and that smile!! Wow!!” wrote one fan, adding a string of red heart emoji.

“Love this look so cute,” added a different devotee.

“Veronica you look very beautiful and classy,” said another commenter.

“You are truly a beautiful and attractive lady,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Veronica graciously responded to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated fans for their kinds words.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that the model has flaunted her fantastic figure. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a photo, wherein she showed off her long, lean legs in a extremely high-cut swimsuit. That post has been liked over 100,000 times since it was shared.