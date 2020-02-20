Salma Hayek Shows Off Ageless Figure In A Black Swimsuit At Stunning Location

Salma Hayek stunned her 14.1 million Instagram fans on Thursday, February 20, by giving them a glimpse of her amazing figure.

The Hollywood star took to the popular social media app to share a snapshot that saw her enjoying a gorgeous tropical location in a swimsuit that did nothing but flatter her ageless curves.

The photo showed Hayek, 53, sitting on the edge of a blue structure as she leaned back for the shot. The Academy Awards nominee stretched her legs forward as she rested her hand next to her torso. Meanwhile, the actor took her free hand to her hat. In the background, a stunning rock formation towered above the green-blue waters behind the Mexico native. Hayek did not add a geotag to indicate her location. She also did not include a caption with her post.

Hayek sported a black one-piece bathing suit that boasted a classic cut. The suit featured thick straps that went over her shoulders and a low-cut neckline. The front of the one-piece included a large cutout that dipped to her stomach, teasing a bit of the Frida star’s cleavage. The open space had a thin strap that zigzagged through it, adding an interesting detail to the swimsuit.

The suit featured low sides that sat just at the curve of her hips, hugging her lower body and accentuating her slender midsection. Hayek did not add any tags to show where her swimwear is from.

Hayek accessorized her look with a nude straw hat and a pair of oversized sunglasses with white frame and brown lenses.

The brunette stunner wore her tresses down in natural waves that gave her the perfect beach look. Hayek shot a bright smile at the camera as she struck her camera-friendly pose.

The photo was an immediate hit with her fans. In under 20 minutes of being shared, the post has attracted more than 45,100 likes and upwards of 290 comments. The picture will surely continue to rake in interactions in the coming hours.

Instagram users flocked to the comments section to leave a trail of emoji and to rave about Hayek’s age-defying beauty.

“Goddess,” one user wrote, trailing the compliment with a red heart emoji.

“What a gorgeous lady! Saudações do Brasil!” replied another fan, using the Portuguese words for “greeting from Brazil” and adding a black heart and a Brazilian flag at the end of the comment.

“What a Beautiful Sight,” a third user chimed in, following the message with a long string of heart-eyes emoji.