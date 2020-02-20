Norwegian Cutie Hilde Osland Flaunts Toned Body In A Crop Top & Denim Shorts

Hilde Osland showed off her enviable figure in a cute crop top and denim shorts ensemble in today’s Instagram photo share. The gorgeous Norwegian model put her spectacularly toned body on display from all possible angles, posting six snapshots that captured her in a variety of alluring poses. The 32-year-old stunner proudly flaunted her killer curves in the skimpy outfit, offering fans a front and back view of her attire. The babe faced the camera with a beaming smile, let herself be photographed from the profile to showcase her narrow waistline, and even turned her back to the lens to spotlight her pert derriere. In the caption, Hilde asked followers to pick their favorite shot, and her devotees didn’t hesitate to heed her request.

“Love all of them, but maybe 3rd one is the cutest,” pointed out one person, in reference to a half-body shot that saw Hilde smiling coyly while flaunting her tiny waist from the profile.

“They are all amazing but #1 is the winner for me. Them eyes,” remarked a second Instagrammer, pointing to a shot wherein Hilde was looking over her shoulder with a smoldering gaze as she showed off her curvy posterior.

The photo-heavy update was a promotional post for popular fashion retailer, Fashion Nova, with which Hilde has been collaborating for a long time. In a bid to give fans plenty to look at, the model chose a beautiful outdoor setting for the photoshoot. The stunning blonde headed out to the park and stopped to pose in the middle of an alley, one framed by crooked trees. Their lush crowns were intertwined in a complicated entanglement of leaves and branches, forming a green canopy over the walkway. Dried, rust-colored leaves covered the ground, offering a pleasant chromatic contrast to the vivid tree tops.

Hilde looked nothing short of ravishing in the eye-catching snaps. The Instagram hottie wore a snug, long-sleeved top in a bright, white color that beautifully complemented her glowing, bronzed skin. The item was a ribbed design and fit tightly across her chest, calling attention to her perky bust. The top featured a low-cut, v-shaped neckline that created quite a bit of decolletage but kept the skin-baring to a tasteful amount. The garment hemmed well below the chest line, offering a great view of her trim midriff and washboard abs.

The model paired the top with light-washed distressed shorts — a high-waist number that further accentuated her lithe figure. The shorts hugged her sculpted hips and sported a playful fringe trim that lured the gaze to her strong thighs.

The blonde bombshell added some bling to the chic ensemble with a pair of layered hoop earrings and an elegant choker necklace. She pulled up her platinum-blond tresses in an imposing messy bun, leaving a few rebel tendrils to frame her face. Her hair looked tousled and windswept, adding a coquettish touch to her trendy, casual look.

Her glam was also on par, as Hilde rocked a lovely rust-toned eyeshadow that highlighted her deep blue eyes. The model wore a peach lipstick to match her makeup, and topped off her look with a peach blush and mascara.

Shared with fans in the late hours of the morning, the post immediately caught the eye of Hilde’s fans, garnering more than 64,600 likes and 1,470-plus comments. Among the people who chimed in on her photos was Peruvian model, Paula Manzanal.

“Princess,” wrote the 26-year-old hottie, adding a heart-eyes emoji, to which Hilde replied with a pair of heart emoji.

German Instagram personality Sophia Phiaka Kirstein also had something to say about the chic look, declaring that she liked all of the six snaps.

“Love your pretty face,” she added, leaving a heart-eyes emoji.