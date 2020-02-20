Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off Her Abs In Black Sports Bra For Sweaty New Instagram Video

Vanessa Hudgens showed off her enviably toned midsection in the latest video on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshot, the actress rocked a black sports bra that featured a crisscrossed red strip at the front and an eye-catching keyhole opening. The leggings were mostly black as well with white and black stripes on the side. The clip, which was a behind-the-scenes video from a photoshoot, captured Vanessa as she flexed her biceps. It also appeared that her glistening skin had been made to look as if she had just completed a sweaty workout.

She wore her seemingly wet hair in a ponytail with tendrils hanging from it. Despite the gym setting, the Spring Breakers actress wore a smoky eye makeup look that consisted of dark eyeliner, mascara, and eye shadow. It looked like the photoshoot’s styling team opted to have the actress face the camera without lipstick, though.

The brief video accumulated more than 800,000 views in under an hour and more than 1,500 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In the comments, fans seemed in awe of Vanessa’s physique. One of those comments came from a fellow celebrity.

“Flex on em Queen,” wrote X-Men: Apocalypse actress Alexandra Shipp.

“Going to call off work so I can make sure I don’t miss any more thirsty Thursday posts. #Dedication,” one fan wrote.

Others were a little bit more enthusiastic with their praise.

“Not going to lie I would lick all that sweat off that body,” a second commenter added.

But one admirer used the post as an opportunity to compliment Vanessa’s acting.

“I just watched Grease Live for the 3rd time this week!!!” they wrote. “Obsessed with your character Rizzo, you played her perfectly.”

The High School Musical actress has made a habit of shared seductive photos to her Instagram page on Thursdays. In last week’s upload, she shared some pictures from a shoot she did for Details magazine in 2011. In one of the photos, she was lying on a bed while wearing a lacy black camisole and matching sheer briefs. In the second, she was soaking wet in another alluring all-black ensemble. And in the third, she sent the camera a smoldering stare as she sat in a chair while rocking a see-through bodysuit.

“I feel like it’s time for some wholesome stuff after today,” she wrote in the caption of that post. “High school musical throwbacks tomorrow? Lol”