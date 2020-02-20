Kaley Cuoco Rocks Messy Ponytail & Gorgeous Makeup In New Photos For ‘The Flight Attendant’

Kaley Cuoco took to social media earlier today to share a photo of herself looking effortlessly beautiful in a messy ponytail and gorgeous application of makeup. Over the past few months, Cuoco has been sharing some photos from the set of her upcoming HBO series titled The Flight Attendant and fans have been absolutely loving it. In the latest update that was added to her feed, the blond beauty shared two more behind-the-scenes looks.

In the first photo in the deck, Cuoco appeared on the set of a show with co-star Michiel Huisman. The two stood together and were all smiles as half of Huisman’s face was blocked by clapperboard. The Big Bang Theory star looked stunning, rocking a low and messy ponytail with a few strands of curled hair falling around her face. The 34-year-old also sported a flawless application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. She added a pair of hoop earrings to the look as well.

The California native was only photographed from the waist up but she could be seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt. Only a portion of Huisman was visible in the photo and he rocked his signature scruff. In the second image in the deck, Cuoco showed off her fun side, looking at her co-star and playfully sticking her tongue out. The new post has only been live for a short time but it’s already earned her a ton of attention from fans.

In addition to over 62,000 likes, the post has also garnered over 100-plus comments in just three short hours. Some fans commented on the post to let Cuoco know that she looks beautiful while countless others expressed their excitement over the upcoming show. A few more had no words and decided to chime in using emoji instead.

“Love me some kaley, best actress ever,” one fan commented, adding a few heart and other various emoji.

“Loved the book! Kuddos to the casting agents! You are perfect for the part!,” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“I’m waiting for this show to air. You are so beautiful Kaley,” one more added in addition to a few flame emoji.

A few weeks back, The Inquisitr shared that the blond bombshell shared another photo from the show’s rehearsal, that time in something that was a little more casual. In the snapshot, the actress rocked a puffy black jacket and an oversized gray nightie that had a bear holding a beverage on it. She told fans that she only wearing nightshirts to rehearsal.