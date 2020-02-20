Brazilian Model Daniela Braga Shows Off Enviable Figure In White Swimsuit

Daniela Braga piqued the interest of her fans and followers on Wednesday, February 19, by posting a snapshot to her Instagram page that showcased her enviable figure.

The Brazilian model took to the popular social media platform to post a sweltering snapshot of herself striking a sexy pose in a swimsuit, and her 550,000 followers are loving it.

Braga wore a white one-piece bathing suit that contrasted with her tanned skin. The suit featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders, running down her back to meet the bottom part of the bodice. The front of the one-piece was not visible in the shot, though its sides were very low-cut, showcasing quite a bit of her sideboob and rib area.

The suit boasted a thong bottom that bared Braga’s booty, whose muscles were further highlighted by the strong position of her leg.

Braga wore her brunette tresses brushed back and styled down in natural waves. The model appeared to be wearing little to no makeup, showcasing her natural beauty.

The São Paulo native leaned against the metal poles of a patio canopy bed frame. Braga placed her back against the structure, while lifting up her left knee slightly off the ground. The model — who is best known for her work with Victoria’s Secret — took her right arm up above her head as she grabbed the pole. She left her opposite arm down by her side.

The camera was positioned way below the brunette beauty, who had to look down at it. This placement of the camera captured Braga from a star angle that helped further accentuate her lean legs and elongate her model figure. Braga stood in front of a white mattress in front of a metal railing with some vegetation alongside it. The picture was taken at evening, judging by the color of the sky. The model did not add a geotag to her post to indicate where the shot was captured.

Braga’s fans loved her photo, and also her caption. The model stated that folks talk about you because no one would listen in they talked about themselves.

In under a day of being published, the photo has attracted more than 13,900 likes and upwards of 130 comments, as of the time of this writing.

“Captions are always sooo good,” one fan chimed in, trailing the comment with a firework emoji.

“Hahaahah!!! [laughing-crying emoji] Funny and true,” replied another one.

“Not sure if I like the caption or the photo more,” a third fan added, topping off the comment with a string of emoji.