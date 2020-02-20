‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus Shows Off Body After Plastic Surgery

Briana DeJesus recently traveled to Miami to get some plastic surgery done and on Wednesday, she took to her Instagram stories to show off the results.

“Hey guys, so this is my update. My bellybutton is healing. I really love it. It’s so much better than before,” Briana said, standing in front of a full-length mirror in her bedroom. She wore a pair of comfortable sweatpants for the video along with a white tank top to show off the results of her recent plastic surgery.

The mom-of-two also showed off her breast reduction saying, “These are my new boobs. They are extremely small, but they fit me. I love them. I’m never going big ever again.”

Showing off the bottom part of her body, she said it was “really small” and that she was “really happy” with the results of her surgery.

The Teen Mom 2 star continued to show off her body following the recent surgery, noting that she was still swollen in some areas.

“My arms are still pretty swollen, so I’m waiting for them to go down. I’m extremely happy with everything … Still bruised, but my butt is so tiny,” she explained as she continued to stand in front of the mirror showing off her body.

While talking about her results, Briana also revealed that she recently got her tongue pierced and she was having some trouble talking during the video. However, she didn’t show off her latest piercing, but fans will be anxious to see the results.

She continued to share surgery updates, posing in her white tank top and her underwear in another video. Bruising from the surgery is still visible and she noted that in the video.

Over the video, she wrote, “Can’t wait for the swelling to go down.”

Briana had her surgery done by Dr. Michael Salzhauer who is known as Dr. Miami.

It wasn’t just her plastic surgery results and pierced tongue that Briana mentioned in the video, though. She also hinted that there may be a new man in her life.

“Don’t kill me bae I’m sorry,” Briana said before showing off the bruising from the surgery on her lower body. The reality show star teased a new boyfriend earlier in the week when she took to Twitter to reveal she was spending time with “bae.”

Spending the day with B@3❤️ — Bri Baby❤️ (@xobrianadej) February 18, 2020

Briana hasn’t revealed anything else about the new man that may be in her life, but it sounds like she is happy with both her love life and her plastic surgery results.