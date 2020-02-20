Brooke Shields Posts Rare Family Photo To Instagram

Brooke Shields posted a rare family photo to Instagram. In the image, she gave her fans and followers an inside look at how much her children have matured and a sweet peek at the love she and husband Chris Henchy share.

Brooke, best known as a model as well as a television and movie actress, posted two images to the social media sharing site on February 19.

In the first image, Brooke is standing alongside her handsome husband of 19 years.

Looking fashionable and fabulous, Brooke honored her husband in the caption of the image, sharing that the family was attending the premiere of Impractical Jokers: The Movie. The film was directed, co-written, and produced by Chris.

She also stated that the couple’s girls were “so proud” of their father regarding his latest project, which will be released on February 21.

Impractical Jokers: The Movie is a reality comedy film starring the Impractical Jokers’ Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray, Sal Vulcano, and Joe Gatto, also known as The Tenderloins. Singer and dancer Paula Abdul made an appearance in the film as well.

Brooke wore a slim-fitting black strapless jumpsuit for the event. She paired the classic look with oversized glasses. Her hair was long, straight and glamorous in the photo. She is standing next to her husband, who attended the premiere wearing a black suit and a white dress shirt with the top buttons undone.

In the second photo, Chris and Brooke are seen posing with their daughters Grier and Rowan.

Brooke’s little girls are all grown up. Standing on Brooke’s right is Rowan, who is taller than her mother at 6 feet. The stunning 16-year-old kept it casual for the family’s big night out. She rocked a patterned miniskirt topped by a black three-quarter-length sleeved shirt and sneakers.

Standing next to Chris was Grier, age 13. She wore a flirty skirt with a black background adorned with a small white pattern. She paired that with an oversized white sweater and black ankle boots.

The girls are around the same age when their mother burst into the entertainment business in the Louis Malle film Pretty Baby. She then segued into modeling for Calvin Klein Jeans, which led her to years of work as a model for some of the biggest names in the fashion industry.

It is unclear if the stunning young women have any aspirations for the fashion or entertainment industry. Brooke said in a 2017 interview with The Daily Mail that she did not want her daughters to pursue careers in the industry until they finished college.