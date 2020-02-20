Jem Wolfie Stretches In Athleisure For New Bang Energy Video

Australian bombshell Jem Wolfie is one of the most popular models on Instagram, so it’s little surprise that caffeine beverage company Bang Energy decided to enlist the social media star to film one of their videos. In their latest offering, the Australian stunner modeled athleisure clothing while stretching to promote the company.

This latest partnership has Jem joining the ranks of other influencers such as Hannah Palmer, Caitlin O’Connor, and Anastasiya Kvitko — who have all made similarly sizzling videos on behalf of Bang Energy.

In the upload, Jem stunned in a white racerback sports bra and grey cheetah-print yoga pants. She coordinated with light grey Adidas sneakers that perfectly matched her stylish ensemble. Her hair was styled into a practical topknot, and her sole accessory was a pair of gold hoop earrings.

The video opens with Jem raising her left leg onto a fence to target her hamstring muscles. She leans back and forth, deepening her stretch and showing off her famous curves before straightening her knee to reach all muscles throughout her leg.

The next clip had Jem sitting on the grass, one leg stretched out while the other was bent so that her foot rested against her inner thigh. She leaned forward once more for yet another leg stretch.

Next came a close-up of the Bang Energy beverage. Jem grabbed the can and took a long sip as she rested while sitting on a fence by the bleachers.

The video then returned to clips of Jem stretching. One recording showed Jem extending her leg at a high angle against a pole, showcasing her incredible flexibility.

Another featured the Instagram star in a push-up position, bringing her knees to her chest to add some light cardio to the stretching session.

Jem took once last sip before concluding the video by doing a difficult bridge pose, with the can of Bang Energy in the foreground.

Fans loved the sultry video, and awarded the upload nearly 40,000 likes and close to 500 comments.

“Mama Mia!!!” one fan proclaimed, with both the shocked face and heart-eye emoji.

“Gorgeous,” added a second, along with a red heart, rose, and thumbs up symbols.

“My God,” gushed a third, with two fires and a peach emoji.

“Goddess,” raved a fourth, adding a goat (slang for “greatest of all time”) symbol.

This is far from the first time that the bombshell has dropped jaws on social media. She recently stunned her fans after posing in an underwear set from Bonds with “positive vibes,” as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.