Ana Cheri Stuns Millions Of Fans In Sizzling-Hot Vacation Photo

Fitness model Ana Cheri is back at it again with a smoking-hot picture of herself on vacation. The brunette bombshell has been sharing pictures of herself in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico all week long and this Thursday was no exception.

The 33-year-old social media star took to Instagram to share a quick snap of her looking gorgeous for her 12.4 million fans.

The beauty was dazzling in a light pink two-piece outfit that looked to be made out of silk. The top, which was cropped and featured a bow tie front that dropped down over her midriff, did not do justice to her voluptuous chest, leaving an ample amount of cleavage exposed.

The bottom half of the outfit featured a matching maxi skirt with a slit on the left side, which exposed the model’s tanned leg, adding a flirtatious vibe to an already smoking-hot look. The model let her wavy, brown hair down for the occasion. She drew further attention to her locks by caressing her left hand over her hair in the photo.

In front of her, Cheri was holding a beige straw hat, a must-have accessory for any social media star on vacation. The internet sensation finished the look off with light makeup that matched her outfit. She sported a lipstick in a light pink shade and bronze tones around her eyes and cheeks.

The model looked beautiful and radiated a glow that was likely achieved from being in the Mexican sun. The scenery also matched the model’s beauty. She was photographed in the middle of a staircase in her hotel that was framed by lanterns, cacti and palm trees. The white, peach and beige color scheme of the hotel property complimented the bombshell’s outfit perfectly.

In her caption for the post, the model stated that the staircase to her hotel room featured over 100 steps but the trek was worth it for the scenery at the top. She additionally piqued her followers’ curiosity by directing them to check out her story for something interesting that she had seen and shared.

The post garnered a lot of positive reactions from her millions of fans and accumulated over thousands of likes within the first 15 minutes of going live.

“Beautiful,” one user commented.

“Gorgeous,” a second user wrote.

“Just stunning,” a third admirer added.

“You look spectacular,” a fourth user chimed in.

The model foreshadowed earlier this week that she would be in Cabo San Lucas while posting a sizzling snap of herself on Instagram in a cheetah-print bikini that made a splash on the social media platform, per The Inquisitr.