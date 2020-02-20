Nicole Scherzinger Stuns In Tight Pink Sequin Dress For ‘Glammed’ Photo Update

Nicole Scherzinger’s most recent Instagram share has her looking pretty in a pink sequined dress. Over the past few weeks, the black-haired beauty has been sharing a ton of teaser images from her hit show The Masked Singer as well as some from her upcoming Pussycat Doll reunion, and every single post has been earning her rave reviews. In the latest two-photo update, the bombshell slayed in a sparkly ensemble.

In the first image in the series, the singer stood front and center, posing in front of a bubblegum pink backdrop. The Hawaii native looked dressed to please in a curve-hugging pink dress that featured padded shoulders and hit well above her knee, showing off her toned and tanned stems. The whole outfit was adorned with sequins, and it added a sparkle effect to the photo. The 41-year-old accessorized her ensemble with a pair of dangly silver earrings, with her beautiful navy blue manicured nails also on display.

For the hot look, the stunner wore her long, dark locks down and straight as they fell all the way past her chest. She added a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and bright pink lipstick.

The second photo in the deck was very similar to the first — only in that particular shot, she faced the camera head-on.

In the caption of the upload, the bombshell told her fans that she was all “glammed and ready” for The Masked Singer. She also asked her followers who would be tuning in.

In just a few short hours of the post being live, it’s earned Nicole a ton of attention, with over 125,000 likes in addition to well over 900 comments. Some Instagrammers let the television personality know that they would be watching the hit Fox show while countless others raved over her outfit.

“Got my DVR set to record you tonight,” one fan wrote, adding a few heart-eye emoji.

“Was literally in the middle of making a TikTok and stopped because I seen your post notification. It was worth stopping tho,” another supporter commented.

“Are you from #Starbucks because I like you a latte,” a third admirere chimed in, adding a coffee and smiley face emoji.

Sparkles seem to be a theme in the singer’s wardrobe in recent days. Just last week, The Inquisitr shared that she flaunted her massive cleavage in a silver sequin dress that dipped low into her chest. That post also attracted a ton of attention from fans.