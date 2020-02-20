Blond Bombshell Jilissa Zoltko Shows Off Her Flawless Figure In A Scanty Cheetah Bikini

Jilissa Zoltko was dressed to impress in a scanty animal-print bikini for her most recent Instagram upload. The blond bombshell wowed her fans with the picture on Wednesday.

In the racy post, Jilissa looked like a total smokeshow as she sat on a gray couch with black and white pillows while she donned a skimpy cheetah-print two-piece.

The bikini boasted white, black, and orange spots, thick straps, and a very high-cut hip. All of Jilissa’s enviable curves were on full display in the swimwear, including her toned arms, abundant cleavage, tiny waist, impressive abs, long, lean legs, and curvy hips.

In the first snap, the model looked away from the camera as she beamed a huge smile. The second shot featured Jilissa posing with one hand in her hair and the other on her hip as she gave a sultry stare into the lens.

Jilissa wore her long, golden locks parted down the center and styled in soft waves that engulfed her shoulders. She accessorized with a ring on her finger and gold bracelets on her wrists.

The model also rocked a full face of makeup for the snaps. The glam look consisted of sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and a shimmering eye shadow. She completed the application with pink blush on her cheekbones, a glowing highlighter on her face, and pink gloss on her plump pout.

Of course, many of Jilissa’s 674,000-plus followers flocked to show their support for the photos. The post garnered more than 27,000 likes and over 350 comments in less than 24 hours after it was shared to the platform.

“You’re a pretty girl, I wish you success in your goals,” one of Jilissa’s followers remarked in the comments section.

“A killer lady with a killer smile,” stated another adoring fan.

“You look perfect. Your smile is captivating and brightened my day. Have a great day,” a third person told the model.

“Hottest chick I’ve ever seen,” a fourth social media user wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jilissa got the pulses of her followers racing last week when she shared a photo of herself looking smoking hot in a pair of high-waisted jeans and a tiny tan crop top with white polka dots as she enjoyed her Sunday in a beautiful outdoor setting.

The ensemble showed off plenty of skin, and Jilissa Zoltko’s fans seemingly couldn’t get enough. To date, that snap has raked in more than 17,000 likes and over 220 comments for the model.