Dallas Cowboys Rumors: Eagles And Giants Among Those Set To Pursue Byron Jones

The Dallas Cowboys have quite a few free-agent decisions to make over the offseason. What exactly the team is going to do with Dak Prescott has dominated headlines, but there’s another player that might be even more important to bring back. Defensive back Byron Jones is one player fans are hoping will stick around, though several reports indicate he might be moving on. New rumors circulating around the Internet have said if he does depart Dallas, two NFC East rivals might be at the top of the list of teams pursuing him.

BleedingGreenNation reports the Philadelphia Eagles are one team that could go hard after Jones on the open market. The Eagles are desperate – according to the site – to beef up their secondary and Jones would certainly fit the bill. The Philly front office has been fans of the defensive back since the 2015 draft and have more money to spend than they have in the last few years.

The Eagles are also expected to let free agent corner Ronald Darby walk, allowing for more space on their roster. With a projected $42.3 million of cap space the team would be able to afford Byron Jones even if his asking price is indeed the reported $16 million per year, some have said he wants.

Patrick Smith / Getty Images

If Byron Jones doesn’t join one NFC East team next year, he could join another. The New York Giants are also said to be very interested in the defensive back and are also willing to pay the rather steep asking price.

EliteSportsNY points out the Giants are in desperate need of a “lockdown” corner and Jones is exactly that. The team tried to fill that hole with first-round pick Deandre Baker but he had quite the disappointing season and the franchise might already be looking to move on from him.

The site considers Jones to be one of the most athletic corners in the NFL. He’s also a former Pro Bowler who could add an instant defensive boost.

CBSSports reports with three big impending free agents in Amari Cooper, Dak Prescott, and Byron Jones, there simply isn’t enough money, or cap space for the Dallas Cowboys to bring back all three. If something doesn’t get worked out with Prescott, it might be possible for the team to have room for the star defensive back, but he might not be available at that point.

On the second tier of upcoming free-agents is tight end Jason Witten. While Byron Jones would be a bigger priority for the team, that $16 million price tag could simply be too steep.