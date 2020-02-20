‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Slays In Tiffany Blue Bikini

Lauren Drain put on another sexy display for her loyal Instagram followers while clad in a gorgeous, Tiffany blue bikini. Over the past few weeks, Drain has been teasing her upcoming training program by sharing photos of herself in some incredibly hot outfits that show off her killer body. Yesterday, she took to her popular page once again to flaunt her rocking body in hot bikini that was a gorgeous shade of blue.

For the photo op, Drain appeared on a sandy beach with a beautiful blue body of water just in front of her. The sky was just as gorgeous with a few fluffy clouds floating. The bombshell rested on the shore of the water, sprawling out her feet in front of her and looking off into the distance. Her fit figure was on full display while clad in a Tiffany blue string bikini that showcased her muscular legs and taut tummy. The top of the suit dipped low into her chest, showing off a little bit of cleavage and sideboob.

Drain looked like she was ready for a day at the beach, wearing her long, blond locks down and flowing in the wind. She added a subtle application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lip gloss. She did not tag her location in the shot, but a few weeks back, she shared a similar photo while tagging the post in the Bahamas.

In the caption of the share, she told her fans that she’s ready to work with them on her six-week Spring Challenge.

In less than 24 hours of going live, the post has earned over 16,000 likes and 70-plus comments. Some of the model’s fans let her know that she looks gorgeous while countless others commented on her fit physique. A few more dropped a line to let her know that they would be joining the fitness program.

“A mermaid in paradise! Wonderful…” one fan raved, adding a few heart-eye and flame emoji.

“I love everything bout this photo! sexy mama for sure. so inspirational,” a second social media user commented.

“Yassss can’t wait for summertime,” one more gushed.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that the former nurse sizzled in incredibly revealing and scandalous black lingerie. The tiny triangle top dipped low into her chest, showing off her cleavage. She paired the look with skimpy panties that left little to the imagination. It comes as no surprise that the photo garnered thousands of likes and comments.