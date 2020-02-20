Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Bombshell Message From Colin

Huge new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Colin sends Devon a bombshell message that leads to more questions than answers in many ways. Devon Hamilton Winters actor Bryton James teased the shocking storyline to Soap Opera Digest recently.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Devon receives a text message from an unknown number. Devon suspects Colin (Tristan Rogers), and he immediately gets Chance (Donny Boaz) and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) to help him figure out what the coded text means. Kevin cracks the code, and it leads to an offshore bank account with all of Devon’s money in it.

Then, Devon receives another alert on his phone from the private number.

“‘Money can make a person crazy. All apologies, mate,'” reads the text. “The message almost sounds like an excuse for what Colin has put Devon through. It’s like he’s trying to get Devon’s sympathy, so it’s confusing to him,” teased James. “Why did Colin go through so much trouble to steal the billions only to give it back so simply?”

It is undoubtedly confusing. Are the texts really from Colin, or is it possible that Cane (Daniel Goddard) is out there somewhere trying to right the wrong that his dad created. One thing is sure, after all these months, Colin returning Devon’s untouched fortune makes no sense at all. Devon is rightfully confused, and he’s not sure he can trust that he truly has control of his inheritance from Katherine Chancellor.

“It’s too good to be true, so Devon suspects that there’s more to this,” James admitted. “He thought he’d never see the money again, but now it’s suddenly back. Devon would like nothing more than to be finished with this whole situation, but things are never really finished when it comes to Colin.”

Devon is right to question what’s going on because his fortune’s sudden return with little to no reason given is quite suspicious. Although he’s tired of it, Devon will likely have to invest more time, effort, and resources into figuring out what Colin’s game is, or if Colin is even the one who stole the money in the first place. Something else is going on with the whole bizarre tale. Devon would like nothing more than to move forward with Elena (Brytni Sarpy) and put it all behind him, but that isn’t possible just yet.

While it’s difficult to see what the endgame is for this storyline, a “sorry mate” text and the return of billions likely isn’t going to cut it. There is a more profound secret to unravel where this whole situation is concerned. The worry for viewers, though, is will Y&R actually explore all these reasons, or will this end up being a dud like the big secret between Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Theo (Tyler Johnson)?