Jon Bon Jovi Thrills Fans With Big Music News On Instagram

Jon Bon Jovi thrilled fans by sharing big new music news on Instagram, announcing that Bon Jovi’s new song titled “Limitless” was available today for download. The Oscar-nominated singer and songwriter personally addressed his followers via an Instagram story. He also revealed new information about the release date for the band’s forthcoming album “Bon Jovi 2020.”

Jon remarked to his fans, “Hey everybody the day is finally here! Our new single ‘Limitless’ is out now. The album comes out on May 15th. This is our year, Bon Jovi 2020.”

The handsome 57-year-old singer and songwriter made his announcement standing in front of a wall in what appears to be a living area. It is unclear if this room is in the New York City home he shares with his wife of 31 years Dorothea Hurley, and their four children: Stephanie, Jesse, Jake, and Romeo.

The decor is enhanced by a striking patterned wallpaper upon where a painting of a fighter in a boxing ring hangs. Jon is standing in front of the artwork, blocking half of the intriguing image.

Jon shared the exciting news with his fans wearing a black dress shirt unbuttoned at the neck. He topped that with a black jacket with satin lapels. The bottom half of his outfit consisted of a pair of snugly fit blue jeans.

The New Jersey native’s salt and pepper hair appears to be longer than usual, styled with a light bang swept to one side.

The band has been working on this particular album for the better part of one year, spending some time recording new material at Nashville’s Ocean Way Recording Studios, housed in a 100-year old Gothic church.

In September of 2019, Jon spilled details regarding what fans could expect from the band moving forward during an intimate show for fans held on a Mediterranean cruise titled Runaway to Paradise.

He revealed to cruise attendees that in writing this new album, he felt it was to speak out on certain issues he believed were important enough to tackle in today’s hot-button political climate. Jon also explained at the time that the album would feature more “socially conscious” themes as reported by Variety.

These songs include the tune the singer and songwriter performed live for the first time at the annual lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in 2019 titled “Unbroken.”

The tune is featured in the Netflix documentary To Be of Service. The film details the struggles of veterans who are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and their service dogs, who help these brave men and women readjust to life after combat.