Jon Bon Jovi Thrills Fans With Big Music News On Instagram

Jon Bon Jovi thrilled fans by sharing some big music news on his Instagram Thursday. In a new video uploaded to his Instagram story, Jon announced that Bon Jovi’s new song, titled “Limitless,” was available for download. The Oscar-nominated singer and songwriter personally addressed his followers on his story. He also revealed new information about the release date for the band’s forthcoming album “Bon Jovi 2020.”

“Hey everybody the day is finally here! Our new single ‘Limitless’ is out now. The album comes out on May 15th. This is our year, Bon Jovi 2020,” he said in the clip.

The handsome 57-year-old made his announcement standing in front of a wall in what appears to be a living area. It is unclear if he shot the short video in the New York City home he shares with his wife of 31 years, Dorothea Hurley, and their four children –Stephanie, Jesse, Jake, and Romeo.

The décor of the space was enhanced by a striking patterned wallpaper. A painting of a fighter in a boxing ring was hanging on the wall behind him, though Jon blocked half of the intriguing image in the video.

He wore a black dress shirt unbuttoned at the neck that he topped with a black jacket that had satin lapels. The bottom half of his outfit consisted of a pair of snugly fit blue jeans.

The New Jersey native’s salt and pepper hair appeared to be longer than usual, styled with a light bang swept to one side.

The band has been working on this particular album for the better part of a year, spending some time recording their new material at Nashville’s Ocean Way Recording Studios, housed in a 100-year old Gothic church.

In September 2019, Jon spilled some details regarding what fans could expect from the band moving forward during an intimate show held on a Mediterranean cruise titled Runaway to Paradise.

He revealed to cruise attendees that he felt the purpose of this album was to speak out on certain issues he believed were important enough to tackle in today’s hot-button political climate. Jon also explained at the time that the album would feature more “socially conscious” themes, as reported by Variety.

The album is also set to include “Unbroken,” which he premiered live at the annual lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in 2019.

The tune was featured in the Netflix documentary To Be of Service, which details the struggles of veterans who are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and the service dogs who help these brave men and women readjust to life after combat.