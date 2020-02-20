Brooke Burke, 48, Shows Off Cleavage In Sports Bra For New Instagram Selfie

Brooke Burke looked fresh-faced and gym-ready in the most recent photo on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshot, the actress/ model/television personality rocked an olive-green sports bra that showed off her cleavage. Brooke appeared to be makeup-free in the photo except for some smudged eyeliner around the corners of her eyes. She wore her streaked blond hair in a messy bun and accessorized her look with dangling gold earrings and delicate layered necklaces.

In her caption, Brooke shared that she was getting ready for a photoshoot for her fitness app, Burke Body, a project that she launched in 2017. She went on to ask her fans for questions and said that she planned to answer them, likely in a future video on the app. Brooke also revealed that she’ll be working out live from her studio in Malibu on Friday and promised to use the session to show viewers how to burn and reshape their glutes.

In the comments section, fans seemed enthralled by the mother-of-four’s beauty. Many appeared to ignore her call for questions and focused on complimenting her physical appearance.

“I think this is my favorite picture of you, you look fresh like the morning sun,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Good morning looking absolutely beautiful natural beauty Brooke,” another added before including a series of heart-eye emoji to their comment.

Another fan also called her a ‘MILF,” a slang term used to praise moms who are attractive.

But amidst all the effusive praise for Brooke’s looks, others seemed very excited about Brooke’s fitness app.

“Yessss! 7 weeks postpartum from having my first baby and ready to get my abs back!!!” a fourth commenter gushed. “I just downloaded your app! Naptime for Stella means burn for mama!”

Brooke is likely used to getting these types of comments under her posts asl she received lots of positive feedback in response to her last selfie as well. In that image, she posed in front of a mirror while wearing a bright multicolored robe. Unlike her most recent photo, she wore more makeup in that previous image, dazzling her followers will her bright red pout. The rest of her look was relatively understated, as she seemed to only accentuate her eyes with a bit of dark eyeliner at the corners. It also looks like she wanted her lipstick to be the star attraction in the photo as she included a red lip emoji in the caption of the snapshot.