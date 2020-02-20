Pregnant Kailyn Lowry Is Reportedly ‘Done’ With Chris Lopez After Alleged ‘Toxic’ Relationship

Kailyn Lowry may be pregnant with another baby by Chris Lopez, but the Teen Mom 2 star is reportedly “done” with him and has no intentions on getting back with him after their alleged “toxic relationship.”

A source that is reportedly close to the reality show star spoke to Hollywood Life.

“They had a very toxic relationship that she had a pattern of slipping back into but Kailyn is done, she says no chance will she ever get with him again. She’s 100 percent done,” the source said.

Although Kailyn herself has not confirmed that Chris is the father of her fourth son, Chris has stated that he is the father, as have multiple reports. Together, the pair already share 2-year-old son Lux, but Chris has reportedly not played a large role in the little boy’s life. Recently, he showed off a face tattoo depicting his son’s name, something that the source says “adds insult to injury.”

“He is walking around trying to act like he’s this great dad, it’s such B.S. She’s glad she called him out and she will continue to do so,” the source said.

The source went on to state that Chris has reportedly let Kailyn down in the past, but that isn’t the worst of it.

“He’s let Lux down, that is what really infuriates her. He hasn’t stepped up as far as helping with Lux and she has zero expectation at this point that he will,” the source explained.

The source’s words echoed Kail’s tweets earlier this week when she called out Chris on the social networking site for not helping out with their son. She clapped back in a tweet and said she couldn’t recall when Chris last did anything for Lux.

Idk! Ask him to send diapers, wipes & clothes. Can’t remember the last time he’s done anything for Lux! https://t.co/YehZZeGyyN — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) February 19, 2020

It sounds like Kailyn is over Chris and doesn’t intend on trying to make things work in the future.

She recently opened up about baby names for her latest child and admitted that she was pretty sure she had settled on one. Although she didn’t share what name she had picked out, some fans wondered if she was going to allow Chris some say in the naming, though she wasn’t having it.

This will be Kailyn’s fourth child and her fourth son. She already has 10-year-old Isaac, who she shares with ex Jo Rivera; 6-year-old Lincoln, who she shares with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin; and 2-year-old Lux. Kailyn is expected to give birth to baby number four in July.