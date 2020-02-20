Brunette Bombshell Katie Bell Slays In A Skimpy Red Bikini While Snapping Sexy Selfies

Katie Bell stunned in a skimpy bikini for her latest set of Instagram photos. The brunette bombshell shared the post with her followers on Wednesday.

In the sexy snaps, Katie looked smoking hot as she posed in a red bikini. The swimwear boasted thin spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline. It tied behind her back and also included thong bottoms. The ensemble flaunted the model’s toned arms, ample cleavage, flat tummy, rock hard abs, and curvy hips.

Katie wore her long, dark brown hair in a deep side part and pulled back behind her head. She accessorized with some small earrings and a light polish on her fingernails. She opted for a full face of makeup in the shot as well.

The application consisted of defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and dramatic black eyeliner. She completed the glam look with a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheekbones, and a dark pink tint to her full lips.

Katie positioned herself in an array of poses for the photos as she held up a small black camera to take the mirror selfies.

Meanwhile, many of the model’s over 1.8 million followers went wild for the shots. The pics earned more than 167,000 likes and over 2,300 comments in less than 24 hours after they were uploaded to her account.

“You are absolutely stunning.. couldn’t even imagine being lucky enough to be part of your real world life,” one of Katie’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Wow hottest girl on Instagram. God bless you,” another adoring fan remarked.

“Wow wow wow!!! That’s all I can say!! You’re breathtaking!” a third social media user told the model.

“Katie there is no other person on this earth that compares to you. You are by far the most beautiful woman that I have ever laid eyes on. You are just absolutely stunning and remarkable. I love this bikini. Thanks for all the great pics u post,” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Katie appears to have no qualms about showing off her fabulous figure online. She is often seen rocking barely-there lingerie, skintight dresses, racy skirts and crop tops, and more.

Last week was no different for the model when she posed in some light pink lingerie that left little to the imagination and showcased her underboob, booty, and legs.

Katie Bell’s fans also went wild for that snap, clicking the like button over 186,000 times while leaving more than 3,000 comments to date.