Aussie Stunner Georgia Gibbs Slays On The Beach In A Plunging Swimsuit With An Asymmetrical Cut-Out Design

Georgia Gibbs put her incredible figure on display in her latest Instagram update, and her fans are absolutely loving the sight.

The Aussie stunner logged in to her account on the social media platform on Thursday to stun her 722,000 followers with an eye-popping new snap that sent temperatures soaring on her feed. The image — which she noted in the caption of her post was taken by her mom — saw the 25-year-old enjoying a beautiful day on the beach following an early morning walk. She sat on top of a white towel in the sand as the ocean breeze whipped her hair around her head and the waves crashed into the shore behind her.

Of course, a day by the water called for the perfect swimwear, and Georgia’s certainly did not disappoint. She looked absolutely stunning in a gorgeous one-piece from ALT Swim that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

Georgia slayed in the sexy black swimsuit from the Australia-based brand that put plenty of her bronzed skin well on display. The garment boasted thick shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms, as well as a plunging v neckline that left an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight. It also featured a unique, asymmetrical cut-out that fell over her torso, giving her audience a good look at her flat midsection and rock-hard abs.

Taking Georgia’s beach-day ensemble to the next level was the swimwear’s daringly high-cut design that left her long legs exposed almost in their entirety. Its waistband featured a dainty ring detail and sat high up on the babe’s hips, accentuating her trim waist and slender frame.

Georgia accessorized with a pendant necklace and delicate hoop earrings that gave her look just the right amount of bling. She wore her dirty blond tresses down and opted to go makeup-free to show off her striking natural beauty.

It wasn’t long before the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model’s fans began showering her latest social media appearance with love. The upload accrued more than 3,500 likes within its first 30 minutes of going live, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for Georgia’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Real angel caught on camera,” one person wrote.

Another said that Georgia looked “so beautiful.”

Others simply used emoji to express their admiration for the sizzling shot, with many opting for the red heart and heart-eyed emoticons.

Georgia has never shied away from showing off her incredible bikini body on her Instagram page. Another recent addition to her feed saw her flaunting her killer curves in a bright blue two-piece that left little to the imagination. That look also proved popular with fans, who awarded the snap over 22,000 likes.