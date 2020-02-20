Peruvian Bombshell Paula Manzanal Showcases Killer Figure In Rhinestone Bikini

Peruvian model Paula Manzanal was a shimmering sight to behold in her latest Instagram share. The former Miss Peru uploaded trio of snaps to the photo-sharing site that saw her flaunting her killer figure in a sparkly bikini.

Paula’s two-piece was a blush pink color. The bandeau-style top was covered in small, silver rhinestones. It stretched across her voluptuous chest, calling attention to her cleavage. The bottoms were a cheeky, high-waist style that accentuated her slender midsection and curvy hips.

The pictures captured the model from different angles in the swimsuit. One snapshot saw her sitting on her knees on a bed. She leaned back on her hands, showing off her cleavage, flat abs and toned thighs. She tilted her head as she gave the camera a smile.

Another image saw Paula from a side angle as she stood outside near a wall. It was taken from a close angle, making her perky, round booty the focal point. The bikini bottoms were pulled up between her cheeks and she posed with one hip cocked to the side. She held one hand up to her lips as she flashed a flirty smile while looking at something off to the side.

Yet another photo zoomed in on Paula, capturing her body from the waist up as she faced the camera. Her eyes were half-closed as she smiled with her hands on her forehead. The pose gave her followers a good look at the details on the bikini top, as well as her ample chest and chiseled abs.

Paula’s long hair was straightened and she wore it loose down her back. Her makeup included sculpted brows, smoky eye shadow and thick lashes. Her cheeks were contoured, and she wore a rose shade of lipstick. She accessorized the look with dangle earrings and a belly piercing.

In the caption, Paula said that the bathing suit came from online retailer Hot Miami Styles.

Many of Paula’s followers flocked to the comment section to compliment her.

“Love your smile, your eyes, your body, all of you,” one admirer wrote.

“You have one of the greatest smiles! Love it,” a second Instagram user told her.

“Beautiful pictures. You are an incredibly lovely lady,” wrote a third follower.

“One of the finest girls I’ve ever seen,” a fourth commenter said.

Earlier this month, Paula was definitely looking fine in another Instagram update that caught her wearing sparkly bikini that showcased her fit physique.