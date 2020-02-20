NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Sees Jets As ‘Ideal Landing Spot’ If Browns Trade Him

After a disappointing 2019 campaign that saw his stats decline as the Cleveland Browns yet again missed the playoffs, rumors are once again suggesting that wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. may soon be on the move.

In a report from Sports Illustrated published on Wednesday, the New York Jets could be a potential trade destination for Beckham, who played the first five seasons of his NFL career for the league’s other New York team — the Giants. According to a source who spoke to the publication’s Kristian Dyer, the 27-year-old wideout sees the Jets as an “ideal landing spot” in the event Cleveland decides to move on from him after just one season with the organization. However, the report also stressed that Beckham, per the anonymous source, is not actively asking for a trade, but simply opening the door for a possible return to New York.

According to his Pro Football Reference page, Beckham mostly had strong numbers in 16 games with the Browns last season, catching 74 passes for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. However, these stats were slightly lower than the ones he posted in his last season with the Giants, and with quarterback Baker Mayfield’s struggles also taken into account, Cleveland failed to live up to expectations in the 2019 season, finishing with a 6-10 record, as noted by Bleacher Report.

With the Browns having difficulty making headway in 2019 after showing so much promise late in the 2018 campaign, rumors began to swirl regarding Beckham’s future with the team, as the three-time Pro Bowl receiver reportedly told rival players and coaches to “come get me.” However, Bleacher Report quoted the wideout, who quickly debunked these rumors and stressed that he wants to remain with the team despite the numerous challenges he and his teammates had faced.

“I’m not going anywhere. I’ll be here. We’ll figure this thing out. It’s just too special to leave. It’s done. Just put it to bed. I’m going to be here. There’s nothing more to talk about.”

Regarding Beckham’s potential impact if he gets traded to the Jets, Sports Illustrated‘s Dyer wrote that he could benefit by teaming with Sam Darnold, who was picked two spots after No. 1 overall pick Mayfield in the 2018 NFL Draft and, unlike his Browns counterpart, showed improvement in his sophomore pro campaign. Furthermore, Jets wideout Robby Anderson is an unrestricted free agent who may or may not choose to re-sign with the organization. If Anderson leaves, this, as explained by Dyer, would allow Beckham to step into his shoes and give the team a “true playmaker” who could “transform” their offense.