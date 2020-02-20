Salma Hayek Claps Back After Being Accused Of Overdoing Botox

Salma's hitting back on social media.

Salma Hayek hit back this week after she was accused by a troll of showing off the results of “too much botox” in a stunning photo of herself enjoying a tropical vacation she shared to her Instagram account. The actress hilariously clapped back at the remark, which was left in the comments section of the photo, where she made it clear that she doesn’t even get the skin-smoothing injection.

The exchange all went down after Salma took to the social media site on February 18 to share a stunning photo of herself with her long, dark hair blowing in the breeze as she rocked what appeared to be a plunging purple swimsuit.

The shot was a closeup of the stunning ageless face as she looked years younger than her actual age of 53-years-old. The beauty also appeared to go makeup-free as she let her undeniable natural beauty do all the talking.

Behind her was the gorgeous beach, including the blue sea water and a large green palm tree.

But her age-defying selfie proved to be too much for one fan, who wasn’t buying that her beauty was all natural.

As reported by E! News, the troll took to the comments section to tell the stunning Frida actress that they thought she’d overdone it with the procedure, which smooths skin and gets rid of wrinkles.

Posting a sad face emoji, they told the stunner that they thought she had “too much Botox,” before adding, “Not needed Salma!”

But the star appeared to take it all in her stride, and even put her own playful spin on the message.

“I don’t have Botox but thank you for the advice because I was thinking maybe it’s time,” she quipped in response.

She also responded to another commenter, who wrote in Spanish, “Nothing like natural beauty.” Salma joked, “Yes but if you saw how many photos I took to get a good one.”

Fortunately, other commenters were a lot nicer to the mom of one.

“This woman can do no wrong,” one person commented.

“Very Beautiful Woman,” another Instagram user wrote alongside two eye heart emoji.

“Always beautiful xx,” a third person wrote.

But while she playfully shut down accusations of getting too many Botox injections, Salma has opened up about aesthetic injections in the past.

She previously told InStyle about not being a big fan of needles after she attempted lip plumping injections.

“[The dermatologist] put the first needle in my mouth, and I immediately said, ‘No! Forget it! I’m done!'” she recalled in the December 2019 interview.

She also told the outlet that she initially did want to get Botox for an acting role, but was told to opt for fillers because they can be reversed.