Bikini Model Alexa Collins Stuns On The Beach In A Plunging Blue Dress: ‘This Color Is Everything’

Alexa Collins stunned her 801,000 Instagram followers this week with a new set of snaps that are getting noticed for all of the right reasons.

The bikini model took to her account on Thursday to share the eye-popping addition to her feed. It included a total of two photos that saw the babe standing in the sand underneath the shade of a tall palm tree at the Fort Lauderdale Jetties.

Alexa often impresses her fans with her beautiful outfits, and her latest look certainly did not disappoint. The blond bombshell looked absolutely incredible in a slinky wrap dress from Lady Jetset that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

Alexa’s gorgeous ensemble boasted a bold, cobalt blue color, which the babe described in the caption of her new post as “everything.” It was made of a trendy satin material that was whipped all around her in the gentle ocean breeze. Plenty of cleavage was exposed in the garment thanks to its plunging neckline that fell far past her chest, offering a glimpse of her flat midsection as well.

The bright article of clothing proceeded to cinch at Alexa’s waist with a thick tie belt. It was wrapped in a dainty bow high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and slender frame. Also of note was the number’s daringly short length. It fell just to the middle of her thighs, though the wind made it fly up even higher to expose her long, lean legs almost in their entirety.

To complete her look, the stunner added a dainty choker necklace and a set of statement earrings that added just the right amount of bling. Her platinum tresses were worn down and flew messily all around her head. As for her glam, Alexa sported a full face of makeup that included a bright pink lip, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering Alexa’s latest social media appearance with love. The double Instagram update has racked up over 1,500 likes after just 30 minutes of going live, and that number continues to grow by the second. Several followers took to the comments section of the post as well to leave compliments for the Florida hottie’s jaw-dropping display.

“Just love this dress!!! Your soooo pretty in it!!” one person wrote.

“Blue looks elegant on you,” said another.

“Absolutely beautiful!!!! Awesome as always,” commented a third.

Alexa often tantalizes her fans with her skin-baring ensembles. Another recent addition to her feed saw her putting on a very leggy display in a sexy black blazer dress. That look also proved popular, and to date has racked up nearly 19,000 likes.