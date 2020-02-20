Hannah Brown Stuns Fans With Big News Regarding ‘DWTS’ Tour

Hannah Brown has stunned fans of Dancing with the Stars by joining the show’s ongoing live tour for six guest-starring appearances. The show made an official announcement on its Instagram page, and ticketholders expressed both joy and shock at the surprising news.

The former star of The Bachelorette was originally scheduled for just one show during the four-month list of stops that will eventually total around 71 performances. The DWTS Live shows began on January 9 in Richmond, Virginia and will continue until the tour’s final stop in Portland, Oregon on April 7.

Hannah’s only appearance took place at New York’s Radio City Hall on January 28.

The Season 28 mirrorball winner will now appear with the DWTS pros for six shows in March. She is scheduled for five dates in California and one in Arizona.

The show’s official Instagram page posted the happy news with a still photo of Hannah alongside the new tour dates. The caption noted that fans of the reality star had asked for her return to the DWTS tour, and the show is clearly giving Bachelor nation what they want.

Hannah’s participation in the tour will consist of revisiting some of her more famous ballroom routines alongside professional partner Alan Bersten. The two won mirrorball trophies and closed out the most recent season of the reality competition dance series.

Following the pattern of previous celebrity guests on the tour, the former star of ABC’s The Bachelorette and The Bachelor will only appear in select choreographed numbers. She will also be featured in a segment where she talks to the crowd when the pros are either changing or readying themselves for their next number.

The announcement of the show’s official tour came shortly before Hannah won Season 28 in November of 2019. At that time, many of the series’ fans expressed their frustration that the reality star would only be participating in one live show.

Fans of the competition and its performers vented their feelings on Instagram, remarking that Hannah’s exclusion from almost the entire tour was a misstep on both the part of the show and Hannah herself. Their tune quickly changed when they heard the latest tour news, however.

“YOU LISTENED! WE DID IT! OMG!” exclaimed one fan of the news.

“Hallelujah! Finally, you listened to us fans! So happy she’s coming back!” remarked a second supporter.

“UGH CAN SHE PLZ COME TO ALABAMA!” said a disappointed third person, who wanted to see the native of the state return to her home turf for shows on March 3 and 4.

Other Season 28 celebrities such as Ally Brooke, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Lauren Alaina, Kate Flannery, and Kel Mitchell have appeared on multiple tour stops as special guests.