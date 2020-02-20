Brunette Bombshell Viki Odintcova Shows Off Cleavage In Flirty Instagram Selfie

Russian model and influencer Viki Odintcova took to Instagram to share two new up-close selfies where she showcased her ample cleavage in lace lingerie that left little to the imagination. The latest two-photo update was recently uploaded to her feed Thursday, February 20.

Viki appeared to be inside her bedroom, seemingly lounging in a chair close to the window as natural lighting illuminated her flawless skin. The 26-year-old model looked drop-dead gorgeous, wearing her shoulder-length, dyed locks down and styled in sleek, straight strands.

The model wore a beautiful application of makeup that included defined brows and a coat of mascara that made her eyes pop. She added bronzer, a hint of pink blush, and glowing highlighter. Viki completed her look by adding a pink satin lipstick.

In the first photo, Viki was facing her phone’s screen, although her eyes did not look directly into the camera’s lens. A swipe to the right showed Viki’s pearly whites as she smiled brightly for the camera, as her chin rested on her hand. A glimpse of her breast was seen under the sheer material.

In the update, Viki rocked a burgundy lace lingerie that dipped low into her chest, showing off an ample amount of cleavage for the camera. Viki was only photographed from the chest up so it was hard to tell if her outfit was an actual bodysuit. She wore a cozy knit cardigan over her sexy ensemble.

According to the geotag, Viki is currently in Moscow, Russia. She tagged her second Instagram account in the photo.

Even though the photos have only been live for a little over an hour, it’s earning a ton of attention from fans all over the globe. In addition to over 111,000 likes, the post has also earned an impressive 774 comments and that number only continues to grow. Some of Viki’s fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her killer physique. A few more simply dropped a combination of emoji to express their admiration.

“Where is your bra from?” one follower asked Viki about her intimates.

Viki then answered that she got her ultra-revealing undergarment from the online lingerie and swimwear shop, Gooseberry Intimates.

“Wow super perfect! No wonder you’re a showstopper,” a second admirer gushed, adding a trail of emoji at the end of the comment.

“Hi, you look absolutely phenomenal and beautiful too. I like your haircut, it looks so fresh and makes you look even younger,” a third social media user added.