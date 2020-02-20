Carrie Underwood Shows Off Natural Beauty In Adorable Photo With Her Dog

Carrie enlisted the help of her dog Penny for a sweet new photo.

Carrie Underwood proudly showed off her natural beauty alongside her dog, Penny, in an adorable new photo posted to social media. The country music superstar ditched her glitzy onstage persona for a more dressed down look in the gorgeous new snap, which was shared to Instagram by her athleisure line, Calia By Carrie Underwood, on February 19.

Carrie wore more natural makeup in the photo, which showed her with a big smile of her face and her long, signature blonde hair flowing down.

The star rocked several different pieces from her line, which is available from Dick’s Sporting Good stores across the U.S., as she cut a casual figure while posing by leaning on the back of a white car with little Penny at her feet.

The “Drinking Alone” singer sported a pair of turned up black pants with a drawstring across the hips which she tied into a bow. She paired her bottoms with a simple white top and also kept warm with an oversized light gray edge to edge cardigan.

On her feet, the beauty opted for a pair of clay colored Birkenstock-style open toe sandals.

While Carrie’s body faced towards the camera, she turned her head to the right as she flashed her smiled and held on tight to a large, quilted bag that was slung over her right shoulder.

The two posed together on the street in front of what appeared to be a house made of white wooden panels with a large tree outside.

In the caption, the line shared an inspiring message alongside the brand’s hashtag, #StayThePath. It also tagged Carrie’s official Instagram account.

Fans flocked to the comments section to share praise both for Carrie, her line, and her adorable dog.

“Love Carrie’s outfit; so cute!” one person wrote.

“Awww Penny,” another commented, referring to the star posing with the cute canine.

Carrie – who recently took to Instagram to share a sweet Valentine’s Day selfie with her husband Mike Fisher in support of a very important cause – also commented on the new upload herself, as she shared her excitement over seeing her little dog at her feet.

“PENNY JEAN!!!” the mom of two wrote, adding a red heart emoji to her message.

Carrie regularly models pieces from her athleisure line, with the proof often being shared to social media both on her own official account and on Calia’s page.

As The Inquisitr reported just last week, she recently stunned in a pair of skintight blue athletic leggings from her line while she got a workout in during another photo shoot for the brand – this time without her four-legged friend Penny Jean.