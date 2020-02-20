Hot Military Wife Kayla Moody Goes Racy In A Sheer Swimsuit: ‘Bikinis Are My Uniform’

Kayla Moody put on an ultra-racy display in a torrid little bikini for her latest Instagram upload. The sizzling model slipped into a sheer black two-piece from Swimxotic Swimwear, and floored fans with the risqué look. Shared with her followers bright and early on Thursday morning, the scorching update showed the stunner posing seductively in a tropical setting. The blond bombshell flashed some major skin in the teeny bikini, which was a minuscule string two-piece that barely covered her killer curves.

The highly-NSFW photo, which can be viewed on Instagram, was part of Kayla’s steamy Costa Rican photoshoot for Entertainmentworld HD. The model has been keeping fans updated on the sweltering campaign with a slew of spicy shots, the most recent of which saw her flaunting her perky derriere in a teeny white thong. Unlike the booty-centered pic, which she posted yesterday, today’s upload spotlighted the babe’s shapely chest. The busty beauty all but exposed her buxom curves in the cheeky bikini, which included a completely see-through top.

The item was a halterneck design, and was made up of small triangle cups held together by a tiny, thin string. A pair of spaghetti straps framed her ample decolletage area, while another set tied around her back. The daring, deep-cut top exhibited her deep cleavage in all of its entirety, and bared a copious amount of sideboob. The babe even showed some underboob in the outrageous swimsuit, leaving nothing to the imagination.

The scandalous bikini continued with a barely-there thong that did very little to censor her lower body. The garment sported a microscopic triangle front, which was just as sheer as the top and appeared to be slightly ruched. The bottoms were low-waisted and extremely high-cut, and had incredibly thin side straps that were pulled high on her hip bones. The itty-bitty piece accentuated Kayla’s trim waistline, emphasizing her gorgeous, hourglass curves.

The Instagram hottie paired the revealing look with a chic makeup that highlighted her pretty features. She wore a bold, dark eyeliner and subtle, pink eyeshadow, and plumped up her lush lips with a glossy bubblegum-pink lipstick. She accentuated her chiseled cheekbones with a touch of luminizer and blush, and slapped on a pair of faux eyelashes for extra oomph.

Kayla showcased the tantalizing bikini in a sultry pose that captured her from the mid-profile. The babe was snapped against a wooden railing and showed off her insane body as she arched her back and cocked a hip to the side. Kayla was fixing the camera with a smoldering gaze and provocatively parted lips. She had one hand tucked behind her head and lifted up the other to coquettishly play with a strand of hair. Her golden locks fell down her back in loose, tousled waves.

The photo also offered a scenic view of the rainforest and mountains, although the shot was focused on Kayla and used a blurred setting for the background. The model appeared to be in her element and seemed very comfortable in the skin-baring getup.

“Bikinis are my uniform,” she quipped in the caption, adding a winking-face emoji.

“I’m glad they are! RAWR!!” commented one adoring fan, adding a string of fire, heart-eyes, and heart emoji, each of them in triplicate.

Her post received a lot of attention from her followers, racking up more than 14,500 likes in nine hours of going live. Kayla’s admirers also left 350-plus comments under the enticing photo, complimenting the self-proclaimed “proud military wife” for her smoking-hot look.

“Make sure Mr Military know [sic] how fortunate he is… file it under SOP,” wrote one follower.

“Like that uniform much…” penned another Instagrammer in reply to Kayla’s caption, adding six black-heart emoji that appeared to mirror the color of her bikini, as well as four kiss-mark emoji.

“U wear them soo well,” a third person said of the model’s bikini looks, trailed by an assortment of flattering emoji.