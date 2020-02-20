NBA Rumors: Kevin Love, Agent Would ‘Push’ For Trade Again In 2020 Offseason, Says Former GM

From the time LeBron James left in the summer of 2018, rumors have been continuously swirling around All-Star power forward Kevin Love and his future with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Love may be under contract with the Cavaliers until the 2022-23 NBA season and is currently considered as the face of the franchise, but most people already see him as an odd fit with what they are trying to build in Cleveland. Unfortunately, though he’s one of the top trade candidates in the 2019-20 NBA season, the 2020 February NBA trade deadline passed with Love still on the Cavaliers’ roster.

According to a former NBA general manager who spoke to Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, Love and his agent, Jeffrey Schwartz, knew that a deal couldn’t be made before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline. However, Love and Schwartz still haven’t given up with their hopes to leave the Cavaliers and would reportedly “push” for a trade again next summer.

“Kevin and [agent] Jeff [Schwartz] wanted a trade, but I think both knew it probably wasn’t going to happen,” the former GM said. “It’s something they’ll push for again in the summer. I think he’ll be traded this summer since the free-agent market is so bare and the draft doesn’t look like anything special. Teams need to add talent somehow.”

It won’t really be a surprise if Love decides to demand a trade from the Cavaliers once again next summer. Their recent acquisition of All-Star center Andre Drummond may be a sign of the Cavaliers’ commitment to building a competitive roster around Love but based on their performance after the 2020 February NBA trade deadline, it is less likely that it would put them anywhere near from being a title contender in the Eastern Conference. What makes Love’s departure from the Cavaliers more inevitable is Drummond’s contract which contains a player option that will enable him to become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

If Drummond chooses to opt-out and plays somewhere else, it would no longer make sense for Love to stay in Cleveland. Once he becomes officially available on the trade market, several NBA teams who are in dire need of additional star power and frontcourt boost are expected to express a strong interest in adding Love to their roster. As Swartz noted, some of the potential suitors of Love next summer include the Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns, and the Philadelphia 76ers. The best-case scenario for the Cavaliers in the potential deal involving Love is to acquire a trade package that includes an expiring contract, a young player, and a future draft pick.