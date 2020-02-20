Brunette Beauty Gabriella Abutbol Looks Smoking Hot In Sexy Cutout Bikini

Brunette bombshell Gabriella Abutbol gave her 1.6 million Instagram followers something to get excited about on Wednesday when she uploaded a couple of photos that showed her rocking a bikini. The sexy number featured a cutout design that flashed quite a bit of flesh.

Gabriella’s two-piece was a pale green color that flattered her bronze skin tone. The top was revealing in that it had a low-cut neckline that showed off plenty of her cleavage, but that was not all. It also had a cutout section below her breasts that gave her followers a nice look at her underboob. The bottoms also had a unique design, which featured an extremely low-cut front with a strap that tied a few inches above it, revealing her lower abdomen. She also wore a straw sun hat to complete her beach day look.

The model was standing outside in front of a pile of rocks. A house was also visible in the distance. Her body looked like it was made for the swimsuit as she posed for the camera.

The snapshots captured Gabriella from the front at a slight side angle. The pictures were similar in that they both showed her smiling with her hands above her head on her hat. In one image, the beauty flashed a bright smile for the camera while the other photo saw her with her eyes closed. Both, however, showed off her fabulous figure. She stood with one foot forward and her back slightly arched, emphasizing her hourglass shape, curvy hips and toned thighs. A tattoo on her side drew the eye to her slender waistline.

She wore a light application of makeup that included smoky eye shadow, mascara and blush on the apples of her cheeks. She also wore a nude shade of lipstick.

In the caption, she made a comment about minding her own business while also mentioning that the swimsuit came from online retailer Fashion Nova.

As usual, many of her admirers made complimentary comments.

“You define the word HOTTIE!!” one fan told her.

“You’re freaking beautiful!!!!!” gushed a second Instagram user.

Some of Gabriella’s followers could not help but comment on her pretty smile.

“You are absolutely gorgeous but that smile steels the show,” a third fan wrote.

“Love that smile! You look great in everything!” commented a fourth admirer.

Gabriella does seem to have a knack for looking fantastic in everything she wears. Last week, she rocked a crop top and a pair of jeans.