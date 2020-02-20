Cassie Randolph Posts Poignant Tribute To ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood’s Beloved Dog Sniper Following His Death

'The Bachelor' beauty says goodbye to her boyfriend's loyal best friend with a sweet Instagram share.

Cassie Randolph posted an emotional tribute to Instagram on Wednesday following the death of Colton Underwood’s dog, Sniper. After The Bachelor star took to social media to share the heartbreaking news of his beloved “best friend’s” death, his longtime love told fans that she is also feeling the loss deeply.

Shortly after Colton’s poignant post about the loss of his 14-year-old black labrador, Cassie shared a sweet photo of her laying in bed with Sniper. In the photo, The Bachelor winner is asleep with her arm around Sniper as she cuddles in bed with him. Colton is not in the photo, so it is likely that he snapped the snuggly pic of his girl and his loyal best friend.

In the caption to her post, Cassie wrote that calling Sniper a dog hardly does him justice. She instead remembered Sniper as “the perfect gentleman” and the “best furry friend” to Colton. Cassie also wrote that she and Colton both have a “hole” in their hearts following Sniper’s death.

In the comments to the post, fans and famous Bachelor Nation alums reacted to Cassie’s sweet Instagram share.

“So heartbreaking. I’m so sorry, guys,” wrote Bachelor in Paradise veteran Ashley Iaconetti.

“So sorry for you and Colton’s loss,” wrote Elyse Dehlbom, one of the contestants on Colton’s season of The Bachelor. “Pets become family and I am sure sorry that you both are experiencing this.”

“He crossed the rainbow bridge,” another fan wrote of Sniper. “Sending love to you and Colton.”

A grieving Colton also reacted to the photo of Cassie cuddling Sniper with as much humor as he could muster, given the sad circumstances.

“My two best friends who shed everywhere & love unconditionally,” The Bachelor star wrote of Cassie and Sniper.

Fans of the reality TV lovebirds know that Cassie has long been more of a cat person. Colton’s girlfriend has at least two cats, according to Pop Sugar, and she often shares photos and videos of her furry friends on her social media stories.

And last year, dog lover Colton posted to Facebook to reveal that Cassie made him “genuinely love cats.”

“But don’t worry IM STILL A DOG GUY!” he added.

Now it appears that Colton did the same for Cassie when it comes to dogs. Based on her poignant post and that sweet snuggle session, the blonde beauty clearly had a deep affection for Sniper. Colton also has another dog named Thor that Cassie has grown to love.