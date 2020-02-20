Lindsey Vonn Wows In A Red Bikini At The Beach On Her ‘Crazy Adventure’

Lindsey got a whole lot of praise for her seemingly un-retouched bikini photo.

Lindsey Vonn stunned in a new photo posted to her Instagram account this week as she rocked a strapless red bikini while she posed with her “girl,” her dog, Lucy Vonn. In the photo, which she treated her 2 million followers to on February 19, the ski superstar ditched the winter slopes for the beach as she proudly showed off her body confidence.

The stunning 35-year-old revealed her fit frame in the snap as she slipped into the bright and colorful two-piece.

Lindsey posed with her back to the camera and looked over her right shoulder with her hands placed firmly on her hips and a coy smile on her face.

The star seriously wowed in her strapless two-piece look, which was made up of a bandeau-style red top with a large frill that stretched all the way around her chest.

On her bottom half, she rocked a pair of briefs in the same color that sat on her hips as she put her booty on display.

Lindsey had her blond hair slicked back away from her face and tied up into a ponytail. She seemed to have already taken a dip in the water in front of her, as her hair still appeared to be wet and pushed back with the ocean water.

Next to her on the stone covered sand was Lucy, who adopted a very similar pose to her owner as she too looked back over her shoulder at the camera. Lindsey even tagged Lucy in the post, as she shares an Instagram account with her other dogs, Leo and Bear.

In front of the duo was some stunning natural scenery, made up of the ocean and picturesque cliff sides.

Lindsey didn’t reveal her exact location in the upload, but did tease her many fans that she and Lucy were having a “crazy adventure” together. She also added the very cryptic hashtag #secretproject with two red dress dancing emoji to her post.

The comments section of the bikini snap was overrun with praise for the athlete. Many Instagram users shared heartfelt praise for her so proudly showing some skin and her enviable body confidence in the photo, which appeared to be posted to social media without a filter or heavy retouching.

“Gorgeous and strong! Thanks for inspiring women with your healthy body image!” one fan wrote with a red heart emoji.

“You look amazing!” another person commented.

A third person said that Lindsey – who recently hit the headlines for proposing to her boyfriend, hockey star P.K. Subban, four months after he got down on one knee – was “booty goals” in the comments.

“Thank you [Lindsey] for not photoshoping your pics it’s really cool,” a fourth Instagram user told her, adding the hashtag #gorgeous.