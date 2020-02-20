Victoria’s Secret’s Lorena Rae Lies Back In A Strapless Swimsuit

The German lingerie model sizzled in a cut-out zebra-print swimsuit on a yacht.

Victoria’s Secret model Lorena Rae looked every inch the supermodel in a stunning new photo shared to social media by Devon Windsor‘s swimwear line, Devon Windsor Swim, this week. The gorgeous shot showed the 25-year-old lingerie model as she flashed some skin on a white yacht while she laid on her back in a strapless cut-out swimsuit with a unique light blue zebra print.

The German beauty was photographed side on as flaunted her seriously toned legs in the snap, which was posted on February 19. She posed for the camera on the edge of the boat with the calm blue ocean water visible in the distance behind her with both of her legs bent and her bare feet pressed down on the bow.

Lorena gave fans a good look at her tan in the fun and unique blue and white one-piece, which featured cut-outs across the hips and was high-cut to make her already long model legs look even longer.

The bathing suit look also appeared to feature a thong design at the back as she flashed a whole lot of skin on her lower half.

The star leaned all the way back and propped herself up on her elbows with her toned arms on full show as she accessorized with a simple gold bracelet on her right wrist.

She had her long hair flowing down while she looked out towards the water.

The star appeared to enjoy a beer, as a half-drunk bottle was snapped next to her on her left hand side.

In the caption, Devon Windsor Swim admitted that it was “obsessing” over the look with a blue heart emoji, but didn’t explicitly confirm which swimsuit the brunette beauty sported.

Fans clearly loved seeing Lorena strip down to her swimwear, though.

The comments section of the new upload hosted many messages from the accounts followers as they shared praise for the stunning beauty.

“Her suits are really cute,” one Instagram user said.

Another simply commented using a number of fire emoji, while others showed their approval as they opted for roses and heart emoji.

Lorena has modeled a number of different looks from her friend Devon’s recently launched line of skimpy but stylish swimsuits and bikinis.

Lorena has even teamed up with the star during multiple photo shoots for the brand, which have been shared to social media.

One recent NSFW photo showed the two getting pretty risque as they ditched their bikini tops for a booty baring black-and-white photo that didn’t leave a whole lot to the imagination. The two posed together at the beach as they faced out towards the ocean while covering their fronts with their arms.

Another showed Lorena and Devon spending some time together on a yacht as they modeled different looks from the popular swimwear line.