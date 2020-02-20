Fitness Model Ainsley Rodriguez Flaunts Killer Figure In Sexy Cut-Out Bikini

Fitness guru Ainsley Rodriguez showcased just how much her hard work in the gym has paid off in her latest social media share. On Wednesday, she uploaded a photo to Instagram in which she flaunted her killer figure in a sexy cut-out bikini.

Ainsley’s black two-piece featured a top with an open front that had scalloped edges, which were loosely laced together with a black string. This design exposed the center of her chest, calling attention to her ample cleavage. The string was tied in a bow at the bottom of the top and the ends hung down over her midsection, calling attention to her taut abs. The bottoms were a low-cut bikini style with cutouts on the sides.

The trainer kept distractions to a minimum as she faced the camera and leaned against a brick wall. The teal blue color of the wall flattered her bronze skin tone and made it pop. Ainsley placed one foot on the wall and rested one arm over her head — a pose that put her hourglass shape on display. Her curvy hips and shapely thighs were also prominent.

The beauty flashed a big smile for the picture. Her hair was slicked back from her face and she wore a light application of makeup that included smoky eye shadow and thick lashes. She also wore a dark polish on her nails. Her only accessories were a pair of stud earrings and a dangle bracelet.

In the caption, the model said that she would be traveling to Los Angeles soon.

The comments section was filled with a combination of remarks from fans wishing her safe travels and compliments for her stunning display.

“i could stare at this photo the whole day, everyday,” one Instagram user wrote.

“You make those Bikinis look good,” complimented a second admirer.

“You look absolutely gorgeous Ainsley,” a third fan remarked.

Some of Ainsley’s female fans chimed in, too.

“You are amazing!!! You are GOALS!” commented a fourth follower.

Many of Ainsley’s followers find her to be an incredible source of inspiration. Her Instagram page is filled with tips for getting and staying healthy, as well as positive messages. The trainer also occasionally shares videos of some of her favorite exercises.

That being said, she also likes to show off her fit physique from time to time. She recently looked smoking hot in a tiny bikini while enjoying some down time.