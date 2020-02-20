Sydney-Based Model Samantha Rayner Flaunts Killer Body In Skimpy One-Shoulder Bikini

Instagram sensation Samantha Rayner put her enviable curves and ample assets on display in a brand new upload shared with her fans Thursday, February 20. The Canadian model slipped into a one-shoulder bikini set that perfectly showcased her stunning physique and put on a sizzling display as she posed indoors.

The 31-year-old hottie was photographed somewhere inside a house, specifically in the kitchen area, although it is unknown whether the place is hers as she did not tag an exact location nor mentioned it in her caption. In the photo, Samantha looked directly into the camera and gave a fierce look as she posed with one leg forward and popped her right hip to the side while showcasing her killer figure.

The model, who moved to Sydney, Australia, flaunted her chest in the tiny black two-piece. The one-shoulder bikini top featured a cutout that bared a substantial amount of skin, treating viewers to an eyeful of curves. Samantha wore matching high-waisted bottoms that accentuated her trim waist and boasted her rock-hard abs. The swimwear also flaunted high leg cuts that exposed her slender hips.

Samantha wore her brunette hair straight and styled up in a high half-ponytail that fell on her back and over her shoulders, framing her décolletage. A section of hair was left down in the front to frame her face. The dark color of the swimwear complimented her flawless tanned skin.

Samantha wore her signature glamorous makeup look. She enlisted the help of Sydney-based makeup artist, Kayla Perez. The application started with filled-in eyebrows, which framed her face, then added some faux lashes and applied a thick coat of mascara over it. Moreover, Kayla contoured Samantha’s face to make her features pop, adding a hint of blush and highlighter. Lastly, Kayla opted for a nude-colored lip gloss to complete Samantha’s look.

In the caption, the model revealed the people responsible for her gorgeous look by tagging them in the post. She also tagged her outfit sponsor Oh Polly in the photo.

The latest snapshot has racked up over 11,000 likes and above 130 comments within two hours of being live on the social media platform. Samantha’s fans couldn’t get enough of the upload and flocked to the comments section to compliment her look. Some admirers commented simply with a trail of emoji.

“Wow, you have a super body,” one follower commented, adding a trail of emoji at the end of the comment.

“Girl stop! That’s not normal to look that good!” another admirer wrote.

“Your face is absolutely beautiful,” a third social media user added.