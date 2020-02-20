Melissa Gorga & Teresa Giudice Sizzle In Swimsuits At The Jersey Shore

The sisters-in-law stunned in their swimsuits during a trip to the beach with their fellow 'RHONJ' stars.

Melissa Gorga and her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice looked stunning as they slipped into their swimsuits alongside their fellow Real Housewives of New Jersey stars in a snap the 40-year-old star posted to Instagram on February 19. The photo showed the twosome relaxing in the sunshine together a few months ago while filming with their co-stars for the long running Bravo reality show.

Melissa stood up on the right of the picture as her fellow reality stars laid down on a large circular sunbed with orange cushions with the beach visible behind them. The beauty looked gorgeous in her swimwear, which was made up of a fun red swimsuit with a multi-colored leaf print.

The beauty showed off plenty of her décolletage in the plunging number, which had thin straps that stretched over both of her shoulders.

Melissa paired the one-piece with a pair of frayed Daisy Dukes that showed off her toned legs and her impressive tan, while she rocked what appeared to be a Gucci fanny pack with a red and green strap around her hips.

The mom of three kept things coordinated with a headband that matched her bathing suit wrapped around her head and a pair of stylish reflective shades on her eyes. She gave the camera a pretty sultry look while her long, brunette hair was left to flow down her back.

As for Teresa, who recently wowed in a gold swimsuit in another photo shared online, she flashed a big smile for the camera as she sat down with her left leg bent and her right stretched out in front of her.

The reality star wore a maroon swimsuit with a round neck, which she paired with what appeared to be a skimpy pair of black shorts that showed off her tanned legs.

The mom of four rocked a pair of very large hoop earrings in both ears and matched her sister-in-law with a pair of oversized sunglasses shielding her eyes from the beating down sun.

The two were joined by their fellow RHONJ stars Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Aydin, who kept the summer vibes going with their own sunny looks as they lounged around with Teresa on the sunlounger.

In the caption, Melissa – who recently wowed in a skimpy bikini during a family vacation to Mexico – revealed that the snap was taken while the cast were doing some filming at the Jersey Shore over the summer as the episode aired on Bravo.

The upload also included a look at the gang wearing a few more clothes.

The swimsuit photo was one of two contained in the upload. The second photo showed Melissa and her husband Joe Gorga as they spent some time indoors with Jackie and her husband Evan as well as fellow RHONJ star Margaret Josephs and her husband, Joe.

“My favorite housewives to watch!” one fan commented on the upload with two eye heart emoji.

“Melissa, Love your outfit!!! You look Amazing!!” another fan wrote in the comments section.

“You four look so Beautiful!!” a third person said.