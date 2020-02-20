‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Is Mouse The Living Legend Dionne Warwick?

The Masked Singer is back on Fox and it has everyone guess who is underneath those wild costumes.

Last night, the show introduced six more contestants — Frog, Elephant, Kitty, Taco, Mouse, and Banana, per TV Guide.

One in particular that has viewers talking is Mouse who is clearly a well-trained female vocalist. For their debut performance, they sang “Get Here” by Oleta Adams and completely slayed it. Over the past couple of seasons, the show has managed to bag themselves some of music’s most famous divas including Chaka Khan who was unmasked last week. The “I Feel For You” chart-topper was under the Miss Monster costume and was guessed correctly by panelists Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

The clues for Mouse are that she’s small in height but larger than life. In the VT, there was a sign reading “Bang Bang formation” with players wearing jerseys bearing the numbers 19 and 79. They described themselves as a chatterbox and said they don’t accept anything less than gold while showing gold pom poms.

The panel’s guesses were all over the place. Scherzinger assumed it could be Darlene Love while Thicke said Dionne Warwick. Ken Jeong, whose guesses are usually wild, went with Maya Rudolph.

On social media, fans of the show agreed with Thicke and believe the celebrity underneath the Mouse costume is living legend Dionne Warwick.

“The mouse is 100% Dionne Warwick. I’ve been listening to her voice for at least 40 years,” one user wrote.

“*SOLID GOLD POM POMS* DIONNE WARWICK WAS ON THE SHOW SOLID GOLD!!!! COME ON JUDGESSSS. Only Robin knows wassup,” another shared.

“I mean.. who DIDN’T know that was Dionne Warwick after the first few notes?” remarked a third account.

“Mouse is 100% Dionne Warwick. Her voice is so distinctive,” a fourth fan wrote.

From the first clues package given, they do add up to Warwick.

The gold pom poms are a reference to the TV show Solid Gold which she hosted, per IMDb. The “Anyone Who Had a Heart” hitmaker also sang the theme song which went by the same name.

According to Second Hand Songs, Warwick sang the song “Mr Kiss Kiss (Bang Bang)” for the 1965 James Bond soundtrack for Thunderball, which relates to the sign that said “Bang Bang formation.”

Last night, Mouse was kept in the competition therefore viewers will have to wait a little longer to see if Dionne Warwick is underneath the costume.

Instead, Elephant was voted out who was revealed to be skateboarding legend and entrepreneur Tony Hawk.