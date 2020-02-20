Blond Bombshell Alexa Dellanos Goes Glam In A Satin Top & Chic Leather Pants

Alexa Dellanos looked glamorous in a pair of stunning photos shared with her social media followers on Wednesday. The gorgeous Instagram model and influencer showed off her famous curves in an elegant outfit from PrettyLittleThing, treating fans to a different but no less enticing look from the sweltering, skin-baring shots that she has recently been showcasing on her page.

The ravishing blonde put her hourglass figure on display in a chic satin top and leather pants ensemble, oozing sophistication as she modeled the stylish outfit. The stunner wore a form-fitting beige top that looked flattering on her shapely bust and emphasized her taut waistline. The item was a long-sleeved design and boasted a jewel neckline that called attention to Alexa’s supple neck. The trendy garment caught the eye with its marbled print, one that immediately lured the gaze to model’s curvaceous chest.

The fair-haired beauty tucked the top into her pants, flaunting her trim midsection. The bottoms were a high-waist number that further accentuated her chiseled midriff, and fit tightly across her hips and thighs, flaring down into a wide-leg trouser. The pants were a glossy cream color that complemented the top. Alexa accessorized with a classy leather bag in a darker, moss color that perfectly fit in with the color scheme of her attire, adding a bit of contrast to the skin-toned look. She also wore a sparkling gold wristwatch for a bit of extra shine.

The blond bombshell offered fans a front and back look at the outfit in a pair of sultry poses that showcased her curvy frame. In the first snap, Alexa gave admirers a frontal view of her getup as she coquettishly cocked a hip to the side. Her arms were raised in a graceful gesture meant to show off the fashionable handbag, and she was looking downward with an elegant demeanor. The second photo saw her turning her back to the camera and glancing over her shoulder as she spotlighted her bodacious derriere.

The photoshoot was an ad for PrettyLittleThing, as Alexa noted in the caption. Fans who regularly follow the model on Instagram can often see her showcasing eye-catching outfits from the widely-popular fashion retailer, with which she boasts a long-standing partnership.

Alexa was all glammed up for the shoot, rocking an earth-toned smokey eye makeup that perfectly matched the palette of her outfit. She also wore dark eyeliner and a pearly pink shade on her lips, and appeared to be wearing faux eyelashes. Her glam was complete with blush and luminizer. Alexa kept things classy with her manicure as well, sporting chic French tips. The 24-year-old showed off her golden tresses elegantly styled in well-defined waves that cascaded down her back.

The Instagram sensation posed in a quaint pink decor that added a touch of whimsy and refinement to the shoot. The babe was snapped next to a stair podium that was lavishly ornate with a massive garland of white and pink roses. A pink telephone booth rested on the podium, wrapped in a large wreath of roses. More flowers could be seen inside the closed booth, as the set appeared to be engulfed by the dainty blooms.

Fans fell in love with the stunning look, clicking the like button more than 70,500 times and leaving close to 250 comments on Alexa’s post. Among the people who reached out in the comments section was the model’s mother, Myrka Dellanos, who penned a sweet message for her daughter.

“I love you so much princess and this is one of my favorite picture [sic] of you!!! You’re like one of the beautiful flowers!” wrote the Cuban-American journalist, adding a pair of cherry-blossom and hibiscus emoji.

Alexa’s boyfriend, graffiti artist Alec Monopoly left a trio of fire emoji under the beauty’s post. Gal pal and DASH Dolls starlet Durrani Popal also chimed in, writing “Wow” under the whimsical photos.

The model received a lot of praise from her scores of fans as well.

“Gorgeous just like your mom,” penned one of Alexa’s followers, adding an angel emoji and a heart emoji.