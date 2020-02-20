Marie Osmond, 60, Shows Off Slim Figure In Form-Fitting Leopard Dress

She posed alongside Carrie Ann Inaba in the pic.

Marie Osmond showed off her slim figure in a form-fitting leopard dress alongside her co-host on The Talk, Carrie Ann Inaba. Marie, who turned 60 in October 2019, is gorgeous in the image alongside the former professional dancer, 52. The two women showed off their fashion in the image, demonstrating a fun twist to their coordinating and trendsetting looks.

The mother of eight children said in the caption that she and Carrie Ann “flip-flopped” two unique characteristics of their sassy outfits for a new episode of the daytime talk series where they sit alongside Sheryl Underwood, Eve, and Sharon Osbourne as panelists.

The pattern on Marie’s dress was very similar to that on Carrie Ann’s shoes. The dress color Carrie Ann sported matched Marie’s shoes.

Marie wore a leopard dress with an ultra-flattering silhouette. The long-sleeved, wrap-style garment fit snugly around her body, held closed with a thin, coordinating tie at the smallest part of her waist. The skirt modestly ends at the top of the singer’s knees.

This flattering and comfortable dress style has been in fashion since it was first introduced in 1974 by designer Diane von Furstenberg.

To further add some sass to her look, the only sister in the Osmond family of entertainers added some black heels with ankle straps and a mid-height heel.

Standing to Marie’s left was Carrie Ann Inaba. The stunning panel moderator for the series, who is also a judge on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, appears ageless in this pic. Her fashion-forward ensemble consisted of a tight faux-leather dress, also appearing to be a wrap style. On Carrie Ann’s left hip was an oversized bow, adding a feminine touch to the three-quarter sleeved garment.

Carrie Ann’s skirt ended mid-thigh, and she finished off her look with some sassy leopard shoes with a peek-a-boo toe.

Both women coordinated their overall looks with loose and flowing hairstyles. While Marie went for a heavier makeup palette, highlighting her eyes and lips, Carrie Ann opted for a more natural overall color that blended with her skin tone.

Fans appeared to love the fashion-forward looks of both women in the comments section of the social media post.

“Two drop-dead gorgeous women right there. WOW!!!!” remarked one fan.

” Two HOT beautiful girls! Love the leopard & black leather dress! Marie, you are ready for the night out with your handsome hubby Steve. Carrie Ann, you can date one of Steve’s single rich friends,” joked an Instagram user of the idea of the former pro-dancer being set up with a friend of Marie’s husband.

“Those are some killer wardrobes right there,” commented a third viewer of The Talk.