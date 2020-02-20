Kelly Ripa Shares Her & Mark Consuelos’s NSFW Plans After Their Son Leaves For College

Kelly's plans with her husband don't involve clothes.

Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos are almost empty nesters, and it sounds like the Live with Kelly and Ryan host has some big plans in store for herself and her husband when all three of their kids are officially out of the house. The former soap opera actress turned talk show host opened up about what she and her husband of 23 years are going to do when their youngest son, 16-year-old Joaquin, heads off to college – and it doesn’t involve any clothes.

The star made the NSFW confession during a recent chat with People Now, where she admitted that her and Mark will be “totally naked” as soon as the teenager leaves the nest.

“We’re going to be totally naked. At all times. We are going to change the locks,” Kelly joked of herself and the handsome Riverdale star, who will celebrate their 24th wedding anniversary in May.

“People are like, ‘Oh, you’re gonna miss the kids.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know, I wanna experiment with it. See how that goes,'” she added.

The two former All My Children stars have already experienced two of their kids flying the nest.

Kelly and Mark are parents to 22-year-old son Michael, who lives a few miles away from the duo in Brooklyn. They also share 18-year-old daughter Lola, who attends New York University and recently stunned fans with a gorgeous selfie on social media.

The star also gushed in the new interview how she and the actor as still “best friends” after almost a quarter of a century of marriage as she shared how the twosome have made their relationship work over the years.

She revealed that one of the biggest secrets was to ensure that they always make sure to “encourage each other.”

“It sounds so dumb — but we are best friends and we love each other and we like each other and we’ve got these beautiful, amazing kids and we feel very fortunate to have found, in this great big world with all these people, we’re just two kids,” she said.

“He’s from Italy, I’m from south Jersey, what are the chances we would find each other?” Kelly added.

While the couple’s three kids haven’t publicly reacted to the star’s latest naked confession, it’s safe to say that their daughter probably won’t be too thrilled to hear about her mom and dad’s risqué plans.

Lola often jokingly calls out her parents on social media. She even recently called the duo “absolutely repulsive” in a comment posted to her mom’s Instagram after Mark left a pretty thirst message on one of her recent posts from the Oscars.