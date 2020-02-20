‘One Piece’ Chapter 972 Spoilers: ‘Giant War’ 20 Years After Kozuki Oden’s Death Hinted!

One Piece Chapter 972 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. According to the spoilers posted at Reddit, the upcoming chapter of One Piece will be mainly focusing on the execution of Lord Kozuki Oden and his last words to Lady Kozuki Toki, the Nine Red Scabbards, and the citizens of the Land of Wano.

It would start with the citizens of the Land of Wano learning the main reason behind Oden’s weird behavior for the last five years. While being boiled in a giant pot filled with oil, Oden revealed his plan for the Land of Wano.

“If I can endure through this boiling execution, I want to open up this country. From the distant past, it was the Kozuki family that seals the country from the outside world. This is to protect Wano from ‘certain strong power.’ Wano. No, not just Wano, the whole world is waiting for a certain someone. When the certain someone shows up after crossing through 800 years, Wano needs to be a country that can welcome and assist this certain person.”

One Piece Chapter 972 spoilers revealed that Oden managed to endure one hour standing in the boiling giant pot. Unfortunately, as most people expected, Shogun Kurozumi Orochi and Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido weren’t true to their words. After being punished by boiling, Shogun Orochi announced that there would be a shooting execution, not only for Lord Oden and the Nine Red Scabbards, but it would also include his family – Lady Kozuki Toki, Kozuki Momonosuke, and Kozuki Hiyori.

Upon hearing Shogun Orochi’s announcement, Lord Oden used all the energy left in his body to throw the Nine Red Scabbards as far as he could. Lord Oden wanted his most loyal subordinates to escape and help him realize his dream to open the borders of the Land of Wano to the world. One Piece Chapter 972 is set to feature Emperor Kaido personally executing Oden. Like Pirate Gol D. Roger, Oden died smiling. Before he took his head, Emperor Kaido revealed that he also killed Kurozumi Higurashi for interfering in his previous fight with Oden.

One Piece Chapter 972 would also show Lady Toki reading Oden’s letter. Oden told Lady Toki that if he failed to defeat Emperor Kaido, there’s no one in the Land of Wano that could beat him. Oden mentioned a “giant war” that would take place in the Land of Wano 20 years in the future. Oden said that the “main character” in the “giant war” would show up to defeat Emperor Kaido, and the Land of Wano would go on a very, very long winter. In the letter, Oden also asked Lady Toki to use her devil fruit power to send their son, Momonosuke, and the Nine Red Scabbards into the future.