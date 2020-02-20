Abby Dowse Teases Fans, Pulls On Her Bikini Straps In Sultry Pool Snap

Popular Instagram influencer Abby Dowse teased fans with a sultry bikini shot shared to social media on Thursday morning. In the enticing snap, the gorgeous blonde could be seen hitting the pool in an impossibly tiny swimsuit, and showing off her sensational body as she went for a dip in the water. The Aussie stunner wore a side-tie string bikini in a fabulous metallic-silver color, which barely contained her killer curves. The sizzling model put on a tantalizing display, coquettishly pulling on the straps of her bottoms as if to get them undone, and sent temperatures soaring all over her feed with the flirtatious pic.

Abby proudly showcased her flawless figure in the skimpy two-piece, which consisted of a teeny halterneck top and what appeared to be a minuscule ruched thong. The 31-year-old-hottie particularly spotlighted her ample chest, flaunting her deep cleavage in the scanty top. The item featured modest triangle cups that seemed to be a tad too small for her buxom curves. The Australian bombshell, who is known for her provocative bikini posts, flashed a copious amount of sideboob in the racy garment, and quite a bit of underboob as well.

Her bikini bottoms were just as revealing, and sported a barely-there triangle front and thin side-straps that sat high on her hip bones, exposing her sculpted hips and sexy tan lines. The piece was extremely low-cut, and had a scooped waistline that bared the model’s chiseled tummy, accentuating her narrow waist. Abby was knee-deep in the pool at the time the photo was taken. The babe showcased her toned thighs as she put one leg forward, showing off her incredible thigh gap.

The titillating photo was a promotional shot for Fashion Nova, which Abby made sure to tag in the caption. The Instagram model boasts a long-standing collaboration with the popular fashion retailer, and often showcased the brand’s designs in seductive social media posts. Fans have seen Abby modelling plenty of Fashion Nova bikinis in the past; however, the smoking-hot blonde appeared to have found a new favorite among the label’s chic swimsuits, declaring her preference for the cheeky silver bikini in the caption. She even added a black-heart emoji to go with the saucy bathing suit.

Abby accessorized the the eye-popping two-piece with a pink manicure that complemented the color of her pool attire. She added some bling with an entire collection of silver jewelry, which included a layered necklace, a pair of bracelets, and a few rings. She topped off the look with dark sunglasses, which she let slide off of the bridge of her nose as she looked down at her legs.

The photo was snapped outdoors, but showed little in the way of decor, allowing Abby’s hourglass frame to take center-stage. A long wooden fence stretched all across the background of the shot, framed by lush vegetation. The fence was painted in a light-gray color that was a perfect match to that of Abby’s bikini. The model’s hair looked tousled and windswept, and was pulled in a messy up-do that left several rebel tendrils sweeping across her face. Fans could also notice the aquamarine shade of the water, which flattered her shimmering, darker-toned bathing suit and beautifully harmonized with the gray-and-green decor.

Abby’s followers appeared to be very impressed with the gripping shot, and rewarded the post with upward of 16,500 likes and 450-plus comments. Among the people who hit the like button on her photo was fellow Australian model, Laura Amy, who also left a comment on the sweltering snap.

“Okay wow,” wrote the lingerie and fitness model, leaving a pair of fire emoji at the end of her message.

Aussie lingerie model Nicole Thorne also chimed in. The brunette bombshell commented “Yasss” followed by a raising-hands emoji, to which Abby replied with a trio of the same emoji.

Former Geordie Shore star Chrysten Zenoni also had something to say about Abby’s bikini.

“Okkkkk I love this one,” penned the Australian beauty.

Survival of the Fittest alum Georgia Cole also took notice of Abby’s post and was among the Instagrammers who reached out in the comments section.

“Here she is,” wrote the British reality TV star, adding a fire emoji and a heart-eyes emoji.