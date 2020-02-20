Mikaela Spielberg, Daughter Of Director Steven Spielberg, Says Dad Is Supportive Of Her New Adult Film Career

Mikaela Spielberg is following in her father’s footsteps and embarking in a career in show business — albeit in a very different manner than her famous dad.

The daughter of legendary film director Steven Spielberg revealed in a new interview that she is launching a career in the adult film industry and producing her own solo films. As the 23-year-old told the Sun, she informed both her dad and mom, actress Kate Capshaw, of her decision and said they were both supportive.

Mikaela revealed the new career choice on social media, and told the newspaper that she wanted to find a career where she could take control of her body and image. Mikaela, who was adopted as a baby, said that growing up in the south she had gotten in trouble for being a more sexually natured person and was ready to turn that around.

“I got really tired of not being able to capitalize on my body and frankly, I got really tired of being told to hate my body,” she shared.

“And I also just got tired of working day to day in a way that wasn’t satisfying my soul. I feel like doing this kind of work, I’m able to ‘satisfy’ other people, but that feels good because it’s not in a way that makes me feel violated.”

Launching an adult film career would also allow Mikaela to confront head-on some of the insecurities she previously had about her body and turn it into a positive.

“Honestly I have hated my chest for so long but I’ve finally learned to embrace it. That was one of the things when I uploaded these first couple of videos, I realized, ‘This is the moneymaker’ – my large chest,” she said.

Spielberg added that she did not want to be dependent on her parents for her entire life, and decided to launch an adult film career not out of desperation but because it felt like a “positive, empowering choice.” But Mikaela also said there are lines she would not cross on film — including appearing with another person. She is engaged to 47-year-old Chuck Pankow, who Mikaela said was very supportive of her career decision.

As the New York Post noted, Mikaela was actually the second Spielberg sibling to make a debut in show business this week. Her older brother Sawyer also debuted in the horror movie Honeydew.

Ian Gavan / Getty Images

The interview seems to have already given Mikaela’s career a major boost, as her Instagram following more than doubled to roughly 7,000 in just a few hours since the story was first published. But fans hoping to get a glimpse of her career will have to wait a bit longer, as she has now set the page to private and instructed fans to check her out on a subscription-based site — that she has not yet set up.