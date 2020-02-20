Kobe Bryant Fans Are Visiting & Leaving Flowers At The Wrong Gravesite, Over 400 People Went This Weekend

Hundreds of people have been leaving flowers at the wrong gravesite.

Fans continue to mourn the sudden passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, and a public memorial is planned to honor them next week. Reports have come in that hundreds of fans have visited a gravesite to pay respects to the Bryants but apparently this is not where the two were buried.

A private funeral was held last week with the remains of the 41-year-old father and 13-year-old daughter being laid to rest following the tragic helicopter crash. In an article published last week, the Daily Mail identified their gravesite at the top of Park View Memorial Park in Newport, Beach California. It was said they would have a fantastic view of the coastline.

After this news became public fans headed to the scenic cemetery but those operating the site told USA Today this is not where Kobe and Gianna’s bodies lay. The issue arose when the initial place of burial on the death certificate was listed as Pierce Brother Westwood Village Memorial Park in Los Angeles. Later, a correction was issued and the burial place was updated to Park View Memorial Park, which is close to the Bryants’ home.

Ashley Bunton, a spokesperson for Service Corporation International, which owns the park, spoke to USA Today. She said the unmarked gravesite adorned with purple and yellow flowers published by the Daily Mail belongs to another family.

Apparently, a “frenzy” of people have visited since the photos were released. She confirms fans have been placing flowers for the Bryants at the wrong site but could not release where their private graves are located.

“We can confirm that is not Kobe and Gianna’s resting place,” Bunton told the publication, “We cannot divulge any additional details as to where they are. But we can tell you that is not the correct location.”

The Southern California cemetery beefed up security with the influx of Bryant fans.

“Just a lot of people coming wandering the cemetery and looking to see if they can locate the burial site,” Bunton said, “They’re just having to monitor things that are going on there.”

One member of security said around 400 people visited the supposed Bryant gravesite this weekend. Bouquets of flowers with “Kobe” and “Gianna” on them had been left.

A couple visiting the unmarked gravesite disputed the claim that Bryant was not buried there. Speaking to USA Today they mentioned Christmas ornaments left on the plots and suggested those were placed to make people believe this was an older burial.

As reported by The Inquisitr, details have been released for Kobe and Gianna’s public memorial service being held this Monday, February 24.