‘Euphoria’ Co-Stars Zendaya & Jacob Elordi Looked Like ‘More Than Friends’ While Grocery Shopping Together

Euphoria co-stars Jacob Elordi, and Zendaya looked like “more than friends” during a recent grocery shopping trip together at a Ralphs in Los Angeles, California, reports Entertainment Tonight.

According to a source for the outlet, Zendaya was dressed casually in sweatpants and a t-shirt. She and Elordi walking around the store together, picking out items to bring home. The Entertainment Tonight eyewitness said that the singer carried a box of Girl Scout cookies around the store.

At one point, the source alleged that Zendaya stopped to pose for a photo with a fan while picking out bell peppers in the store’s produce section. They indicated that Zendaya “couldn’t have appeared nicer.”

Zendaya and Elordi’s characters on Euphoria are enemies, but they do get to share a few pivotal scenes. Elordi spoke with Entertainment Tonight at the HBO drama’s premiere last summer and said that working with Zendaya was an incredible opportunity for him.

“I’m a massive fan. So when I found out she was going to be on the show, I was pretty stoked. She’s brilliant, she’s beautiful and she’s a wonderful performer and she just captains the ship perfectly.”

They have been spotted together a few times over the last few months. Recently, the pair was photographed walking around New York City. Photos showed them walking closely together, laughing, and at one point, Elordi kissed Zendaya on the side of her head. The article also states that they vacationed together in Greece last summer.

However, neither actor has officially confirmed their rumored romance.

The lack of an official label hasn’t stopped fans from going crazy over the duo on social media. The majority of Zendaya’s fans are thrilled by the potential new Hollywood couple and think that they’re adorable together.

“[Z]endaya has had the privelage of kissing tom holland AND zac efron. now she’s dating jacob elordi. name a more superior human, ill wait,” wrote one person.

“I want a relationship like zendaya and jacob,” gushed a second fan.

“[I’m not] really into the idea of non-monogamy, but if zendaya and jacob elordi wanted me in their relationship id be down,” joked a third contributor.

Not all of Zendaya’s supporters are thrilled about her new relationship. Some preferred her with her Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star Tom Holland — although that relationship was never confirmed either.

Last month, The Inquisitr reported that Zendaya attended the Critics Choice Awards. The fashion maven rocked a stunning pink Tom Ford gown.